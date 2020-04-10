 
 
Another Nail in Democracy's Coffin. Thanks SCOTUS!

The Supreme Court
(Image by beltz6)   Details   DMCA
We're seeing the last desperate acts of the great conservative white power base before it becomes extinct. The conservative-loaded Supreme Court's recent decision prohibiting remote voting in WI is the latest effort to restrict access to the vote. It falls into the same category as gerrymandering and similar schemes that allow politicians to choose their voters and silence the others.

Keep in mind SCOTUS have lifetime appointments. We can plainly see how the conservative design for long range control is being played out. With the help of Mitch McConnell, we now have a well-entrenched conservative activist court that will last far beyond the demise of this reactive political formation that calls itself the Republican Party.

This current gang that calls itself the GOP is like any psychological reactive formation; a neurotic response designed to deny reality and supplant it with defense mechanisms which allow those who exhibit it to continue to act as though nothing has changed for a while.

What was once a healthy political theory called fiscal conservatism has been infected with this neoliberal plague for forty years. It has destroyed its predecessor (the real GOP) and history will judge this era as the final and lowest point in the four-decade saga of the deterioration of a great nation and people.

The symptomology is clear. A party of once rational people supporting an irrational and inept reality TV personality as president because he creates enough distraction and confusion to allow them to pillage the coffers while they still can. So little time and so much pillaging left to do!

This corona virus crisis will eventually end, but this neoliberal plague will continue until it has completely devastated its host, a once healthy form of capitalism that shared its great wealth with those who helped produce it.

And the antidote to this poison is so simple to apply. Return to taking care of all the stakeholders in the economy, that is, consumers, employees, shareholders, and the climate that allows us all to breath. Do it while it's still possible to do it in a peaceful fashion. Because when the elite few have all the wealth, the poor will have nothing to eat but the rich.

This current crisis is uncovering the forty years of damage to our government's infrastructure. The suffering and death that we are currently experiencing is exacerbated by that damage and it is simply undeniable.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
