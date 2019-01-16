 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Another Message for Donald Trump from Former Mexican President Vicente Fox

By Stephen Fox

opednews.com

This long overdue discourse's key points have only become stronger.

From the Pocono Record January 11, 2019:

"It was made even more fun when former Mexican president Vicente Fox grew so outraged that he used an expletive to fire back with the promise that "We'll never pay for that f------ wall!"

Trump's base takes the wall itself seriously. Trump's re-election hinges on their enthusiasm. Yes, they will vote for him, but will they engage in the get-out-the-vote that drive to the polls enough voters for Trump to win? If Pelosi & Schumer prevail, it will make Trump a loser on his top priority. Weak-kneed Republicans in Congress will peel away. Trump's base didn't take him seriously on Mexico paying for the wall, but they took him literally on the wall being built.

 

opednews.com

Writers Guidelines
Foreign minister meets Powell SHOTLIST 1. Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Luis Ernesto Derbez and US Secretary of State Colin Powell shaking hands 2. SOUNDBITE (Spanish) Luis ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: AP Archive) Permission Details DMCA


I had the privilege of speaking at length with Fox's Foreign Minister of Mexico, Luis Ernesto Derbez Bautista, when Vicente and many members at the top of Mexico's government came to Santa Fe at the very beginning of Governor Bill Richardson's first term 17 years ago, in 2002.


It was quite impressive to see them fill all of the seats in the Senate chamber, including Cabinet members and half the Mexican Supreme Court.


Before joining the Fox campaign in 1997, he worked 14 years for the World Bank, managing economic adjustment programs in Africa, Asia and Central America. He also was a visiting professor at the Johns Hopkins University, within the School of Advanced International Studies. He began is career in politics in 2000.


Now Dr. Derbez is current rector of the Universidad de las Ame'ricas Puebla. He served as Mexico's Secretary of Economy from 2000 to 2002 and Secretary of Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2006.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 16, 2019 at 7:09:38 PM

Author 0
