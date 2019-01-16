Another Message for Donald Trump from Former Mexican President Vicente Fox

- Advertisement -

This long overdue discourse's key points have only become stronger.

From the Pocono Record January 11, 2019:

"It was made even more fun when former Mexican president Vicente Fox grew so outraged that he used an expletive to fire back with the promise that "We'll never pay for that f------ wall!"

Trump's base takes the wall itself seriously. Trump's re-election hinges on their enthusiasm. Yes, they will vote for him, but will they engage in the get-out-the-vote that drive to the polls enough voters for Trump to win? If Pelosi & Schumer prevail, it will make Trump a loser on his top priority. Weak-kneed Republicans in Congress will peel away. Trump's base didn't take him seriously on Mexico paying for the wall, but they took him literally on the wall being built.