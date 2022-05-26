 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

Another Day, Another Newtown: The Obscenity of Gun Violence

1 comment
We need gun reform now, student lie-in at the White House to protest gun laws
(Image by Lorie Shaull)   Details   DMCA
 

When news of another school slaughter broke, this time again in Texas, the bile that rose in my throat was as bitter as the memory of Columbine, Newtown, Parkland - and the other grievous incidents of gun violence in schools - all 554 of them since Columbine, as NPR has reported.

From the Carolinas to California, 27 school shootings are among the 200 mass shootings this year alone in America, and it's only May. But this is not a time for numbers. It is a time for unprecedented action borne of rage about what is happening in our country. It is also time to answer burning questions: why is it happening, and what are we going to do about it? It is a time to shout our disgust and dismay, to demand gun legislation now, and to take action to end the slaughter of innocent children.

Here is what I believe must happen NOW. All living presidents (with the exception of Donald Trump) should stand together before Congress and declare that we are done with thoughts and prayers. We are done with the platitudes that surround grief and loss. We are done with inaction, and with turning the other way because political power is more important than loving our babies, especially among those who champion fetuses but ignore the needs of living children.

Go on strike because that is what it will take - teachers, clergy, workers, moms, women and men alike. Call for and participate in a national strike against violence and the insanity of mass murder. Bring down the economy as well as the evil that prevails on Capital Hill if that's what it takes to stop the killing.

Elayne Clift is a writer,lecturer, workshop leader and activist. She is senior correspondent for Women's Feature Service, columnist for the Keene (NH) Sentinel and Brattleboro (VT) Commons and a contributor to various publications internationally. (more...)
 
Thanks for this, Elayne!

I want to live in a world where guns are not wanted or needed...it's not a pipe dream, there have been peaceful societies like that on this planet.

Submitted on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 8:03:12 PM

