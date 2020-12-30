 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H4'ed 12/30/20

Another Child Killed by Religion/Superstition

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 43751
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Johnson

Mary and James Mast
Mary and James Mast
(Image by Benton County Missouri Sheriffs Department)   Details   DMCA

Our beliefs are what our actions are based upon. Our actions have real consequences.

If our actions are the product of reason-based beliefs, our actions will be reasonable and productive. If our actions are the product of unreasonable beliefs, our actions will be irrational and harmful.

Unreasonable beliefs, in this case, belief in Christianity, caused irrational actions which brutally took the life of a helpless four-year-old girl.

Church going Christians Mary and James Mast (pictured above) of Lincoln, Missouri, and their neighbors and fellow Christians, Ethan Mast (no relation to Mary or James) and Kourtney Aumen believed that Mary and James' four-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon. To exorcise the demon, Ethan and Courtney beat the little girl with a belt and then dunked her in cold water in a pond behind their house. This was done on December 19, 2020. On December 20th the Benton County Sheriffs Department found the four-year-old little girl's dead body.

How could this, and similar cases, happen? This innocent and helpless little girl, and other children like her, suffer and die because literally billions of people in the 21st century still believe in the ancient and fear-based myths and superstitions of the "revealed" religions. On occasion I will hear from Christians who tell me I am wrong to say that Satan, devils and demons do not exist. They claim to know they exist because the Bible says that Jesus confronted them and exorcised them. Why do they still believe this dangerous and foolish nonsense from the Bible? Because Christianity, the Bible and all of the other "revealed" religions and their "holy" scriptures receive undeserved respect from too many people. In The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition, the American Founder and Deist Thomas Paine showed us the way we need to deal with the ungodly Bible and Christianity and the other "revealed" religions when he wrote:

"Nonsense ought to be treated as nonsense, wherever it be found; and had this been done in the rational manner it ought to be done, instead of intimating and mincing the matter, as has been too much the case, the nonsense and false doctrine of the Bible, with all the aid that priestcraft can give, could never have stood their ground against the divine reason that God has given to man."

Deism's important quality of addressing superstitions and deadly myths promoted by the "revealed" religions such as belief in fear-based, clergy-created creatures like Satan and demons, as well as deadly superstitions like faith healing, which also takes the lives of innocent children, makes Deism an indispensable worldview with practical benefits to children and to all of society and the world. The more we do to get the word out about Deism, the more we help and protect the children of the world.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Johnson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Michele Bachmann Exposes the Deadly Superstitions of the Religious Right

Join the US Military and Die For Israel

Ronald Reagan: The Father of the Debtor Nation

Religious Right Attacks Elizabeth Edwards' Deism

Should Religions be Held Accountable for Their Promises?

Was C.S. Lewis, Author of Mere Christianity, an Intellectual?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 43751
(Member since Jan 15, 2010), 10 fans, 120 articles, 297 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

We need to eliminate superstitions with our innate God-given reason. We owe it to the children.

God Gave Us Reason, Not Religion! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020 at 3:56:38 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 