I believe that all life is precious and that includes not only human lives, but animal lives as well. Of course, not every one feels as I do--though thankfully, there are many people with compassionate hearts who do and agree. In this post I will give only two examples of happenings where animal life is not only disrespected, but the animals are the victims of needless cruelty.

Of course, there are really countless numbers of examples of animal cruelty- -but in the interest of time and space, these two examples should be adequate as I am sure many of us are aware of animal cruelty--even if we don't belong to any of the animal-rights groups. Surely, a loving God does not want his animal creation to suffer because all that He created is good and deserving of love and respect.

I was prompted to write about this when I read in horror that one man skinned alive a snake, and even proudly showed onlookers her still beating heart in his hand. How could anyone take pleasure in not only torturing this poor snake, but proudly displaying her tortured body?

Yes, it repulsed me even though snakes and all reptiles, for that matter, are not my favorite species. Many years ago I had read that people who own snakes buy live mice to feed them. I thought then and still think today that this is also cruel. There is absolutely no feelings for the poor mouse who will have to face with no means of escape the jaws of a snake. I had read at this same time that in England zoos they feed frozen prey to their reptiles. I believe anyone with an ounce of compassion should do the same.

The next account is of a puppy named Hagan who was the plaything of children living in a gypsy camp near Athens, Greece. Sadly, these children put a plastic chain around his neck, tied him up, and then just forgot about him.

Luckily, somehow Hagan escaped, though with the plastic chain still around his neck. Now he had to scavenge for a living. Though the children saw him occasionally, he stayed his distance from them. Even so, they would throw him scraps of food from time to time. But now the chain dug into his neck- causing a painful, open, oozing wound. Slowly it began choking the life from him.

And then thankfully, a volunteer from Ghost dogs of Aspropyros found him. By now he was weak and exhausted and probably just days from death. Surgery was performed, and after eight hours of painstaking work, the embedded chain was removed and Hagan's life was saved.

Per Network for Animals, Hagan's case of homelessness in Greece is not rare. And though there is an economic crisis in Greece, puppies are still being given to children--only to have them later abandoned because they don't have the extra money to properly care and feed them. Let us hope that more people realizing this will not take in any animals they cannot afford to care for. It is the only compassionate thing to do.