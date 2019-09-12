 
 
Andrea Mitchell: Bolton won't leave quietly, will return to trash Trump

Message Daily Kos

By Aldous J Pennyfarthing

John Bolton
(Image by Gage Skidmore)   Details   DMCA

John Bolton never got his childhood wish of bombing thousands of innocent people into oblivion, but it looks like he may get to (metaphorically, alas) napalm a guilty one.

According to MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell, since his ouster/resignation early yesterday morning, Bolton has been making persistent noises about tearing our a**hole-in-chief a new one.

The Hill:

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell said Wednesday that ousted national security adviser John Bolton "is not leaving quietly" and will return to TV to voice his displeasure with President Trump.

"He was tweeting his objections. He was texting reporters including our own reporters at the White House immediately," Mitchell told the network's "Morning Joe" program. "I was on the air when this all happened. It happened one minute before we started our show, so we blew everything out and just went wall-to-wall for the hour, and people were texting in and showing me their texts from John Bolton as we were rocking back and forth."

"The fact is he is going to be very outspoken," the veteran Washington reported added. "He is not leaving quietly at all."

I mean, what else is the guy going to do at this point? Unless Wilford Brimley dies and Liberty Mutual decides it wants to nail down the warmongering psychopath demographic, it looks like this is the end of the road for him.

Or maybe not. There's always a think tank out there with a blazing war boner that would love to have a guy with his credentials.

 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
