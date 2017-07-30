Refresh  

Life Arts

"And there once were insects" (a poem)

No, I mean Insects.
They were everywhere,
like little alien life-forms right outside the door.
Walking Sticks were the largest
and they really looked like long sticks walking.
Has anyone seen one lately?
Caterpillars, colorful, furry, prickly,
barbed, horned, striped and spotted.
Daddy Long Legs -- everywhere.
There were bees in flowering bushes
literally humming like transformers,
and they were all wild,
making honey somewhere,
so many,
I still associate the smell of certain flowers
with that electric sound of bees.
Sure I got stung, a lot,
but it never killed me.
In fact getting stung was just a fact of life.
And there were Writing Spiders,
literally hundreds in the field.
(Oh yeah, there were "fields".)
And all kinds of jewel-encrusted dragonflies
zipping through the air.
And ants, everywhere,
making sure the soil stayed porous
and didn't dry out.
Oh and moths,
made out of powder, or so I thought,
because every time I caught one
and held it in the round container of my hands
it would leave a smudge of powder,
white, pink or bluish-gray.
I used to go to sleep to the music of insects.
The sound was orchestral in scope.
It started as the sun was setting
and would increase and deepen
until it felt like I was being rocked to sleep
by waves of sound.
Where did they all go?
Some people call them pests.
But oh, how I cherish those memories
of being rocked to sleep
by the music of pests.

 

garylindorff.wordpress.com

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

j dial

Comment by j dial:

Some of us remember fireflies as well. Insect sounds rocked us to sleep; birdsong woke us.

Submitted on Sunday, Jul 30, 2017 at 10:06:03 PM

