



No, I mean Insects.

They were everywhere,

like little alien life-forms right outside the door.

Walking Sticks were the largest

and they really looked like long sticks walking.

Has anyone seen one lately?

Caterpillars, colorful, furry, prickly,

barbed, horned, striped and spotted.

Daddy Long Legs -- everywhere.

There were bees in flowering bushes

literally humming like transformers,

and they were all wild,

making honey somewhere,

so many,

I still associate the smell of certain flowers

with that electric sound of bees.

Sure I got stung, a lot,

but it never killed me.

In fact getting stung was just a fact of life.

And there were Writing Spiders,

literally hundreds in the field.

(Oh yeah, there were "fields".)

And all kinds of jewel-encrusted dragonflies

zipping through the air.

And ants, everywhere,

making sure the soil stayed porous

and didn't dry out.

Oh and moths,

made out of powder, or so I thought,

because every time I caught one

and held it in the round container of my hands

it would leave a smudge of powder,

white, pink or bluish-gray.

I used to go to sleep to the music of insects.

The sound was orchestral in scope.

It started as the sun was setting

and would increase and deepen

until it felt like I was being rocked to sleep

by waves of sound.

Where did they all go?

Some people call them pests.

But oh, how I cherish those memories

of being rocked to sleep

by the music of pests.

