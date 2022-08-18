And love will steer the stars (poem)



Aquarius Horoscope Wheel - Aquarius Zodiac Sign from Astrology

(Image by Numerology Sign) Details DMCA



We went to see Hair at Weston Playhouse

and the opening performance of the epic song Aquarius

was easily worth the price of the ticket.

It opened the floodgates

of my own Hoover Dam

and the 60s came roaring back into my psychic space

as if my heart had willingly become a vacuum

in anticipation of a kind of private ecstatic homecoming.

The theater momentarily disappeared

as pellucid youthful voices,

heralding the dawning of the age of love,

swept me out of my simmering funk

into a heightened state of believing

that anything is possible with love.

Love will steer the stars.

Then the story slowly chipped away at that vision.

The story of a young man, Claude's

enlistment into the army

and the downward spiral of his consigning his soul

to the military industrial complex.

As Claude said when he returned

to his old haunts and was questioned by his peers:

"Berger, I feel like I died."

He is like Jesus of course, crucified by the war machine.

The hippie in him was easily erased

or, more accurately, blown away with a violence

that they somehow conveyed

with a concussive sound effect

and a flash of blue light.

In real life, the actor stripped off stage, donned camouflage fatigues,

pulled off his wig, mussed up his hair a bit

so he looked like he hadn't slept in a few nights

and was instantly transformed

into a casualty of the Vietnam debacle.

Another zombie for Uncle Sam,

a drone, a stooge, an interchangeable cog

in the military juggernaut.

So, there I am, sitting there

in my cushy theater seat

next to my wife,

holding back a tsunami of grief.

The effect of the anthem of freelove of the 60s

all but forgotten by my fickle memory

along with all the storied memories of my own experiments

to return to the garden of human possibility

that was just so fragile, so doomed, so,

as it turns out,

unamerican.

What is American, by the way?

What is in the stars for us if we do away with love?

What will steer the stars?

.......

Fifth Dimension version of "Aquarius":

.youtube.com/watch?v=MQOQqn1qH4o

(Article changed on Aug 18, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Aug 18, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT)

(Article changed on Aug 18, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT)