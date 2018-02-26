

What GOP Wants Americans to Become

Parkland police proved Trump wrong and grieving father, Andrew Pollack, mistaken, for there is no school safety without sensible reforms that cap the merger between guns' profiteers and gun violence.

It's not a suicidal AR-15 carrying shooter who is afraid to enter the fray of gun violence in a public school. It's LaPierre's, good man with a gun. It's not just conservatives as ignorant as Betsy DeVos or as arrogant as her appointer, our 45th.

It's not just Rick Scott and Marco Rubio trying to dodge political bullets. It's fifteen Democrats voting with forty-five Republicans against proposed ban on assault weapons in the aftermath of a gun assassin killing twenty Sandy Hook Elementary School six & seven-year-olds and six adults, with his Bushmaster XM-15 -- a line of AR-15 semi-automatic.

It's not about political parties, but politicized policies.

Twenty-years after Columbine, during which gun laws have been increasingly weakened, Congressional Republicans in 2018 feel no sense of urgency to do anything to protect Americans from being gun downed, anywhere, at any time. It's about that.

It's not about repealing the 2nd Amendment, but about domestic abuse of it; not about taking away handguns or hunting rifles from law-abiding citizens, but about saving civilian lives from civilians needing to inflict pain on us.

Our current divide is an OK Corral shootout between rage and passion, with Wayne LaPierre and Dana Loesch inspiring rage against reason, while Home of the Brave high school students, like David Hogg, ignite anew our national passion for the balance that comes with rational thought and the natural desire to protect our children.

It is for us to support all damaged by violent addiction to solving problems with bottom line-oriented gun violence -- for neither a high priced exotic gun hustler, nor Lon Chaney Sr Phantom look-alike gives a damn about our children's lives, our Bill of Rights or our life expectancy -- except as shields protecting gun manufacturing income.

Since our 21st century Valentine's Day Massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, I've realized, even before Columbine mass murder, far too many Americans have been addicted to cigarettes, alcohol, murdering our stewardship of earth with over consumerism -- and now, Opioids and gun violence as salve attempt to deaden awareness of an unlikable life.

But we must save ourselves from rapid fire talking points deflecting in a rage against answering America's children. Dana Loesch, is as mad as the man who ran down Heather Heyer 12 August 2017, because her verbal bullets mortally wound American sanity, as Jim Crow Lynching and Russian hacking wounded our Exceptionalism.

An all too easily acquired military weapon in the hands of even the most rational civilian, including veterans, can potentially be an all too easy destroyer of life in the heat of an argument, jealous rage, drunk or drug induced disillusionment, depression, loss of self and sense of worth -- feeling hopeless and helpless. So, let's stop scapegoating mental illness, as if it's the only fugitive.

It's about knowing how politicians of all political parties, Great Recession creating financial institutions including, but not limited to, probable cause of alleged fraudulent behavior by Pharmaceutical Opioid pushers, Bank of America and Wells Fargo. It's about our federal government making billions off keeping Marijuana illegal.

It's about our having the humane patriotic will power to overcome the addiction of self-serving politicians, domestic violence and foreign hackers.

It's about who we want to be v. who we are. It's about the lies we tell ourselves about ourselves and the corporate puppeteers who pull our addiction strings.

It's about helping activists with attorneys, to legally save all of us from our elected State and Federal employees protecting gun addicts.

