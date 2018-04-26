Power of Story Send a Tweet        

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
Life Arts

And Now, Says William Friedkin, A Real Exorcism

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message William P. Homans       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 4/26/18

Author 62250
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)
- Advertisement -

What is the nature of spiritual reality? Does a thing called evil, or the devil, actually exist?


William Friedkin and the titular subject of his new documentary, The Devil and Father Amorth. (Photo: The Orchard)
(Image by The Orchard)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -



William Friedkin, the maker of one of the most influential films in cinematic history, The Exorcist, believes so, and though in retrospect he concludes that the material upon which the first film was based was mostly fantasy, he believes that in his newly-released documentary, The Devil and Father Amorth, he witnessed and filmed a real exorcism.

click here

- Advertisement -

Possession is a religion-based disease, notes Friedkin. Does that mean that if one is not Christian, a demon would have no possibility of effecting possession of a human being? Friedkin believes that the concept of a devil is a metaphor for all the evil in the world.

But what is that evil? And did the possessed in this latest film have to buy into Roman Catholic religion to be susceptible to this disease? Perhaps the new film will help make the answers to these questions clearer to its viewers.

Before more specifically focusing on the new film, Ethan Alter, interviewing for Yahoo Entertainment, skillfully allows Friedkin to flesh out the psychological context within himself, the attitude in which he carried out the production of the current film:

So there's nothing personal in this for you? No bigger questions you want answered?

"There are no answers! Nobody has any answers -- not Bertrand Russell, not Stephen Hawking, not St. Augustine, not the pope. No human being knows if there's a heaven and a hell or an afterlife, or what our purpose is here on earth. That's why faith is such an extraordinary thing: People, by the billions, have faith in something they've neither seen, nor heard, nor touched. That interests me a great deal."

Have you noticed a change in the conversation surrounding faith and exorcism in the decades since The Exorcist premiered?

- Advertisement -

"There are still people who accept it and still people who are skeptical. There always will be. I don't happen to be a skeptic -- I don't know! I just don't know. I didn't go in there with any skepticism, and neither am I a Catholic.

I do believe in the teachings of Jesus, who happened to be a Jew; he was born, lived, and died a Jew. The teachings of Jesus as written in the New Testament are extraordinary to me. We never heard his voice, we never really saw a portrait of him at the time he was alive, and nobody around today was there, and yet people believe [in him]. That's true of other religions as well. I was raised Jewish, but I never felt close to the Jewish faith in that sense."

I was intensively raised in the Anglican Communion. I was a choir boy through high school. But I became a skeptic of the entire body of writings that the Council of Nicaea decided was "the" Book, no matter that I felt the awe that constitutes a knowing that you are doing right.

I felt I was in the Presence in church. However, the more I read the Bible, the less I was able to accept the history of the monotheistic barbarian worshipers of a quite bloodthirsty Sinai-region mountain deity-- the Old Testament-- as fitting together with the New Covenant.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

My name is William Perkins Homans the third, but probably more people know me as the bluesman (and artist) Watermelon Slim.

I've been in the fight against war, fascism, injustice and inhumanity for 40 years. I was at MayDay, and at the moratorium March the week before. I was one of the leaders of the Great New Jersey Turnpike Stall on my birthday, April 25, 1971.

I bear the scar on my left shin from a neoNazi jackboot, when I was one of the Vietnam Veterans Against the War who bounced the NSWPP from Flamingo Park at the Republican National Convention of 1972. My father fought the Nazis in the North Atlantic and Anzio, and I met their spawn in Miami.

My formal education has been first-rate. I wouldn't trade my degrees for Harvard ones. I was raised in the finest private Catholic and Episcopal high schools.

Elementary School: Gibbons Hall, Asheville, North Carolina

High Schools: Asheville School for Boys, Asheville Country Day, Lenox School for Boys. Graduated with honors 1968.

College: Middlebury College, 1968-DNG

1984-86: University of Oregon, B.A., Journalism and History, Departmental Honors in History, 1986.

I was also captain of the U of O bowling team, 1984-1986. High game 299.

1997-2000: Oklahoma State University. M.A., History, 2000, plus the school-teaching curriculum. Mentor: Dr. Ronald Petrin.

This was my second great self-reinvention attempt. In both, I got the degrees, but neither worked. After both, I went back to truckdriving and the blues. and now the latter makes my living. I just am not a button-down enough fellow ever to be a schoolteacher or general-purpose news reporter. But I think and analyze, and so I write...




Youtube videos 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Oregon Standoff: Mr. Bundy Shows His True Colors (All Shades of White)

Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) Technology-- A Threat To The US Or Not?

Ship's Sinking, Rats Are Looking For Escape Ropes

President Obama Feeds the Homeless on Thanksgiving Day: Why Don't We All Love Him?

Whither Revolution in America?

How Can Republicans Win the 2012 Elections? Why Might They?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 