

(Image by Turkish Health Ministry) Details DMCA



A government chief rabbi in the Jewish state of Israel, rabbi Safed Shmuel Eliyahu, said the 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, and which has killed at least 25,000 children, women and men, is "divine justice" due to Turkey and Syria's past actions against Jews and the Jewish state of Israel.

The rabbi's statement seems ungodly and cruel. That is because it is ungodly and cruel. How can anyone believe that innocent children, such as the three-year-old Turkish girl pictured above, are responsible for any actions in the past that were aimed at Jews and Israel? The reason the rabbi is so coldhearted and ungodly is because his thinking is grounded in the ungodly and barbaric "revealed" religion of Judaism and the bedrock of Judaism, the Hebrew Bible (Christian Old Testament).

Eliyahu stated, "We do not know what accounts [need to be settled] with Turkey, which has defamed us in every possible arena. But if God reveals to us and tells us that he is going to judge all our enemies, we just have to look and understand what is going on around us. Everything that happens, happens in order to cleanse the world and make it better." Ethnic cleansing is a big part of Judaism's "holy" book, the Hebrew Bible.

The Hebrew Bible has many examples of ethnic cleansing and brutality inflicted on children. A case in point is found in the 31st chapter of Numbers. According to the ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote the Hebrew Bible/Christian Old Testament, God instructed Moses to commit genocide against Israel's neighbors, the Midianites, and to steal their cattle and items of value. The officers of the Israelite army mistakenly believed they were to kill all the adult men, but to keep alive all the children and women. When Moses saw that the women and boys had not been slaughtered by the Israelite army, Moses was angry. Verses 17-18 state Moses commanded the Israelite army,

"Now therefore kill every male among the little ones, and kill every woman that hath known man by lying with him. But all the women children, that have not known a man by lying with him, keep alive for yourselves."

Verses 25-54 go into great ungodly detail about how God, according to the ancient Jewish clergymen who wrote this anti-God garbage, instructed the Jews to divide the property of the Midianite people among the Jews, including the virgin girls.

Knowing that Eliyahu's mind is polluted and deranged to the point of believing the Hebrew Bible is the Word of God, and that ungodly content as is found in Numbers 31 is part of God's Word, it is not at all surprising Eliyahu is very happy about the 25,000+ victims of the earthquake. As Thomas Paine wrote in The Age of Reason, The Complete Edition,

"Belief in a cruel god makes a cruel man."

One of the great qualities of Deism is that it can end the image of God as being cruel, which is promoted by all of the "revealed" man-made religions. Deists believe The Supreme Intelligence/God is a reality. This gives Deists a connection with sincere people who belong to a "revealed" religion. Once we get them to realize that God gave us reason and not religion, most of them will stop their support for the ungodly and harmful "revealed" religions and become Deists. This will move them, and the societies and nations they make up, much further away from the cruelty of the "revealed" religions and much closer to a rational and joyful embrace of The Supreme Intelligence/God through reason and Deism.

Some rabbis in Israel have spoken out against Eliyahu's statements. They do not seem to realize that the same Hebrew Bible they selectively read for the "good parts" also contains the evil and horrific teachings Eliyahu is focused on. The evil teachings in the Bible negate any good teachings in the Bible. There is no need for humanity to continue to support or tolerate the ungodly, dangerous and false ideas taught by the "revealed" religions.

Imagine how much further humanity would have advanced if we had not wasted our time holding onto irrational "revealed" religions. If we had instead focused on science, we may have developed a way to better predict earthquakes and to build buildings that can withstand earthquakes much better than what we currently have. (The Kardashev scale is an interesting concept that can give us an idea of how far we can advance.) When we realize the progress made prior to the Christian dominated Dark Ages, progress such as cataract surgery being performed by the Romans, aqueducts, etc., all of which came to a halt, requiring us to relearn what was lost instead of continually making progress, the importance of God-given reason over man-made "revealed" religion really hits home. Deists have the collective ability to see to it that that never happens again.