From CEPR



Taxes

(Image by flickr.com) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

The Republicans are trying to pitch their tax cut plan as being a major step toward simplifying the tax code. While there is little doubt the plan will mean large tax cuts for corporations and their shareholders it is not clear that there will be much simplification. Corporations will still be able to have large tax savings by hiding profits overseas and other tricks.



However, it is possible to envision a change to the tax code that would genuinely simplify the system. Suppose that instead of paying income taxes each year, corporations were required to turn over a portion of their stock to the government, let's say 25 percent, in the form of non-voting shares.



The rule would be that these shares are treated just like other shares of the company's stock. If the company pays a $2 a share dividend to holders of its regular shares, it also pays a $2 dividend on each of the government's shares. If the company buys back 10 percent of its outstanding shares at $100 per share, it would also buy back 10 percent of the government's shares at $10 each. If another company wants to take over the company, buying up shares at $150 each, the company also has to buy the government's shares at $150 each.





- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -