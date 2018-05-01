Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

An Elected Attorney General and an Independent Justice Department

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 84384

From commons.wikimedia.org: US Department of Justice Scales Of Justice {MID-288121}
US Department of Justice Scales Of Justice
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

The office of the Attorney General was established by the Judiciary Act of 1789 as a part-time job for one individual. George Washington chose the first attorney general, Edmund Randolph, one of the lesser-known Founding Fathers. Randolph was selected as one of eleven delegates to represent Virginia at the Continental Congress in 1779, and served as a delegate through 1782. During this period he also remained in private law practice, handling numerous legal issues for George Washington among others.

As delegate from Virginia to the Constitutional Convention, at age 34, Randolph introduced the Virginia Plan as an outline for a new national government. He argued against importation of slaves and in favor of a strong central government. Randolph additionally proposed, and was supported by unanimous approval by the Convention's delegates, "that a National Judiciary be established" (Article III of the Constitution established the federal court system). The Articles of Confederation lacked a national court system for the United States and relied solely on state courts.
The Constitution Did Not Establish the Office of Attorney General

or the Justice Department

The Constitution does not mention the attorney general, the Justice Department or the FBI. In 1789 we were a developing nation with a small population without the need for a large legal bureaucracy.

- Advertisement -

The Office of the Attorney General and the Justice Department have evolved over the last 240 years. At first, the "Justice Department" had one part-time employee (Mr. Randolph). Now it has more than 100,000 employees, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

President Trump's firing of James Comey, and his intent to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller, demonstrate that we need an independently elected attorney general to run the Justice Department. An independent Justice Department will not be subject to Presidential influence or control.

- Advertisement -

Experience of the States

As we elect attorneys general in nearly every state, we should elect the United States Attorney General. The office of Attorney General has been a political, not legal, position for far too long.

An elected attorney general would be independent of the White House--he or she could not be fired by the President. The elected attorney general would be responsible to the people who elected him or her. As the FBI is part of the Justice Department, the elected attorney general would appoint the head of the Bureau.

Of the 50 state attorneys general, 43 are elected. In five states the attorney general is appointed by the governor (Alaska, Hawaii, New Hampshire, New Jersey and Wyoming). In Maine, the attorney general is selected by secret ballot of the legislature and in Tennessee, the state Supreme Court appoints the attorney general.

- Advertisement -

Real Independence

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the Russian inquiry, nonetheless assisted President Trump in his removal of James Comey as head of the FBI. Neither the Attorney General, nor President Trump, had the right to fire the FBI director. Eighty-two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Franklin Roosevelt's firing of an FTC Commissioner. Humphey's Executor v. United States, 295 U.S. 602 (1935). Director Comey, like Commissioner Humphrey, was appointed for a designated term and could only be fired for cause. The cause cited by the President was clearly subterfuge--the real reason was to stop Comey's investigation of the Trump campaign's connection with Russia. James Comey could have filed suit to challenge his termination, but has apparently decided not to challenge President Trump's actions, and to publish his side of the story in his book, A Higher Loyalty.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation, economist and lawyer, author of ten books and hundreds of articles.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Outsourcing Obamacare

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Trade Promotion Authority is Unconstitutional

Why Lincoln and Cadillac are Failing

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 