An Apology and Explanation

By Robert Parry

From Consortium News


Journalist Robert Parry
(Image by Robert Parry)
For readers who have come to see Consortium News as a daily news source, I would like to extend my personal apology for our spotty production in recent days. On Christmas Eve, I suffered a stroke that has affected my eyesight (especially my reading and thus my writing) although apparently not much else. The doctors have also been working to figure out exactly what happened since I have never had high blood pressure, I never smoked, and my recent physical found nothing out of the ordinary. Perhaps my personal slogan that "every day's a work day" had something to do with this.

Perhaps, too, the unrelenting ugliness that has become Official Washington and national journalism was a factor. It seems that since I arrived in Washington in 1977 as a correspondent for The Associated Press, the nastiness of American democracy and journalism has gone from bad to worse. In some ways, the Republicans escalated the vicious propaganda warfare following Watergate, refusing to accept that Richard Nixon was guilty of some extraordinary malfeasance (including the 1968 sabotage of President Johnson's Vietnam peace talks to gain an edge in the election and then the later political dirty tricks and cover-ups that came to include Watergate). Rather than accept the reality of Nixon's guilt, many Republicans simply built up their capability to wage information warfare, including the creation of ideological news organizations to protect the party and its leaders from "another Watergate."

So, when Democrat Bill Clinton defeated President George H.W. Bush in the 1992 election, the Republicans used their news media and their control of the special prosecutor apparatus (through Supreme Court Chief Justice William Rehnquist and Appeals Court Judge David Sentelle) to unleash a wave of investigations to challenge Clinton's legitimacy, eventually uncovering his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

The idea had developed that the way to defeat your political opponent was not just to make a better argument or rouse popular support but to dredge up some "crime" that could be pinned on him or her. The GOP success in damaging Bill Clinton made possible George W. Bush's disputed "victory" in 2000 in which Bush took the presidency despite losing the popular vote and almost certainly losing the key state of Florida if all ballots legal under state law were counted. Increasingly, America -- even at the apex of its uni-power status -- was taking on the look of a banana republic except with much higher stakes for the world.

Though I don't like the word "weaponized," it began to apply to how "information" was used in America. The point of Consortiumnews, which I founded in 1995, was to use the new medium of the modern Internet to allow the old principles of journalism to have a new home, i.e., a place to pursue important facts and giving everyone a fair shake. But we were just a tiny pebble in the ocean. The trend of using journalism as just another front in no-holds-barred political warfare continued -- with Democrats and liberals adapting to the successful techniques pioneered mostly by Republicans and by well-heeled conservatives.

Barack Obama's election in 2008 was another turning point as Republicans again challenged his legitimacy with bogus claims about his "Kenyan birth," a racist slur popularized by "reality" TV star Donald Trump. Facts and logic no longer mattered. It was a case of using whatever you had to diminish and destroy your opponent.

We saw similar patterns with the U.S. government's propaganda agencies developing themes to demonize foreign adversaries and then to smear Americans who questioned the facts or challenged the exaggerations as "apologists." This approach was embraced not only by Republicans (think of President George W. Bush distorting the reality in Iraq in 2003 to justify the invasion of that country under false pretenses) but also by Democrats who pushed dubious or downright false depictions of the conflict in Syria (including blaming the Syrian government for chemical weapons attacks despite strong evidence that the events were staged by Al Qaeda and other militants who had become the tip of the spear in the neocon/liberal interventionist goal of removing the Assad dynasty and installing a new regime more acceptable to the West and to Israel.)

More and more I would encounter policymakers, activists and, yes, journalists who cared less about a careful evaluation of the facts and logic and more about achieving a pre-ordained geopolitical result -- and this loss of objective standards reached deeply into the most prestigious halls of American media. This perversion of principles -- twisting information to fit a desired conclusion -- became the modus vivendi of American politics and journalism. And those of us who insisted on defending the journalistic principles of skepticism and evenhandedness were increasingly shunned by our colleagues, a hostility that first emerged on the Right and among neoconservatives but eventually sucked in the progressive world as well. Everything became "information warfare."

The New Outcasts

That is why many of us who exposed major government wrongdoing in the past have ended up late in our careers as outcasts and pariahs. Legendary investigative reporter Seymour Hersh, who helped expose major crimes of state from the My Lai massacre to the CIA's abuses against American citizens, including illegal spying and LSD testing on unsuspecting subjects, has literally had to take his investigative journalism abroad because he uncovered inconvenient evidence that implicated Western-backed jihadists in staging chemical weapons attacks in Syria so the atrocities would be blamed on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

The anti-Assad group think is so intense in the West that even strong evidence of staged events, such as the first patients arriving at hospitals before government planes could have delivered the sarin, was brushed aside or ignored. The Western media and the bulk of international agencies and NGOs were committed to gin up another case for "regime change" and any skeptics were decried as "Assad apologists" or "conspiracy theorists," the actual facts be damned.

Seymour Hersh
Seymour Hersh
(Image by YouTube, Channel: John Baxter)
So Hersh and weapons experts such as MIT's Theodore Postol were shoved into the gutter in favor of hip new NATO-friendly groups like Bellingcat, whose conclusions always fit neatly with the propaganda needs of the Western powers.

The demonization of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia is just the most dangerous feature of this propaganda process -- and this is where the neocons and the liberal interventionists most significantly come together. The U.S. media's approach to Russia is now virtually 100 percent propaganda. Does any sentient human being read the New York Times' or the Washington Post's coverage of Russia and think that he or she is getting a neutral or unbiased treatment of the facts? For instance, the full story of the infamous Magnitsky case cannot be told in the West, nor can the objective reality of the Ukraine coup in 2014. The American people and the West in general are carefully shielded from hearing the "other side of the story." Indeed to even suggest that there is another side to the story makes you a "Putin apologist" or "Kremlin stooge."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories in the 1980s for the Associated Press and Newsweek. His latest book, Secrecy & Privilege: Rise of the Bush Dynasty from Watergate to Iraq, can be ordered at secrecyandprivilege.com. It's also available at
Shawn Hamilton

Even as a reporter I've had to takes "news fasts" occasionally--no radio, no TV, no newspapers, no Internet. I suspect it's not healthy to always be plugged in to the nonsense that happens perpetually.

Take care of yourself, brother. We need you here.

shawn

Submitted on Monday, Jan 1, 2018 at 8:19:43 PM

Allan Wayne

Hope you heal fast.

For some reason, the stroke rate in poorer countries is higher than in the US. But 2017, politically and culturally, has been a special year, frustration almost everywhere a citizen looks.

World Health Rankings

Godspeed

Submitted on Monday, Jan 1, 2018 at 10:20:36 PM

George King

(Member since Aug 11, 2014), 11 fans, 19 articles, 1964 comments, 1 diaries


Thank you for this Robert and I hope the new year brings a full recovery and renewal of physical strength and spirit.

This is the crown jewel that we must all agree and unite on, "if I could change one thing about America and Western journalism, it would be that we all repudiate "information warfare". It coincides with the single best way to take down the oligarchy is by aggressively and relentlessly attacking its propaganda engine.

Where "twisting information to fit a desired conclusion -- became the modus vivendi of American politics and journalism" is spot on but in my opinion needs to extend into the question of their modus vivendi (agreement allowing conflicting parties to coexist ) in criminal actions against the country, its Constitution and the Bill of Rights goes unprosecuted decade after decade by both parties and their politicians.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 1, 2018 at 10:55:23 PM

Thomas Knapp

Best wishes for a speedy and complete recovery -- you're "essential personnel!"

Submitted on Monday, Jan 1, 2018 at 10:57:00 PM

Vierotchka

(Member since Nov 3, 2012), 4 fans, 1 articles, 678 comments


Wishing you a rapid recovery - I think it could have been months of stress - and a prosperous 2018. Keep up the good work, you are a most valuable journalist. Long may you continue to write.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 2, 2018 at 1:54:06 AM

Peter Duveen

(Member since Aug 30, 2008), 28 fans, 35 articles, 2 quicklinks, 2189 comments, 73 diaries


As excellent a writer and reporter I believe Parry to be, I do not believe it is good to eschew information warfare. Nor do I believe that journalismm is solely "about the facts."

I believe that good journalism is about theory. The journalist sees a set of facts, and forms a theory, for which he builds up additional facts.

A journalist is all about information warfare. Each and every article is like a mortar being fired, the journalist hoping that he has hit his target, but is already too preoccupied with the next mortar launch to worry about it. An article is a well-honed armament, constructed carefully for its delivery, detonation and blast effect. The lede is like a first slash, that should leave no enemy standing, the remaining parts of the article mere cleanup. The journalist is a predator, a kind of ninja who makes sure his prey cannot even utter a muffled cry. And then on to the next victim.

The journalist believes in what he writes, and writes it no matter what the consequence. He is a soldier, information his weapon, sharpened and delivered with theory, the terrain consisting of mountains of lies and deceptions. He writes what he believes is the truth, and stands by it whatever the consequences. That an information war exists is pretty much accepted, but the true journalist is unswayed by the filth of the information war. He cuts the cake as he sees it. He is one of the players in the information war--an information warrior.

Parry is one of these. He has risen to the occasion. His mortar rounds are fired, and one is not sure these days how effective they are or where they land, but he is off to fire the next. His work must be saluted, especially his work of the last ten years, when he left behind his ruminations on the Reagan administration to address the important changes in the political and geopolitical landscape. Let's hope that his work has softened the targets for which it was intended, and will eventually make way for a better world.

I wish Parry a speedy recovery, and appreciate his efforts to continue to deliver quality journalism to his audience.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 2, 2018 at 3:52:55 AM

