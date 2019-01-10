 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

An American Senator Writes of ISIS "Hellish Filth We've Recruited, Armed and Trained for 8 Years!"

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Jay Janson       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Supported 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 1/10/19

Author 1723
Become a Fan
  (60 fans)
- Advertisement -
From flickr.com: Syrian Refugee by MaximilianV {MID-341700}
Syrian Refugee by MaximilianV
(Image by MaximilianV)   Permission   Details   DMCA

"The Syrian War had " much to do with clandestine actions of CIA, MI-6, Mossad, Turkish MIT, French DGSE, Saudi GID and others."

"This disastrous war would never have occurred without American planning and execution. And it would have ended years and hundreds of thousands of casualties ago had we closed our training and logistics bases in Jordan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Qatar."

- Advertisement -

"Pulitzer Prize-winning author, Seymour Hersh, wrote that a Defense Intelligence Agency review of Syrian policy in 2013 revealed that clandestine CIA Program Timber Sycamore, had " armed all terrorists indiscriminately, specifically including ISIS and al Qaeda."

- Advertisement -

"There is strong evidence that the U.S. planned to overthrow Syria in 2001; the U.S. Embassy in Damascus issued a detailed strategy to destabilize Syria in 2006long before the so-called "Arab Spring;" and that our focus has consistently been on toppling the duly elected, constitutional and UN-recognized government of Syria."

"It's sickening to hear these clowns repeatedly claim that "Assad murdered 500,000 of his people," as though the U.S.-backed terrorists have played no role in the killings."

I've viewed hundreds of beheadings and crucifixions online "all were proudly posted by the hellish filth that we've recruited, armed and trained for the past eight years. Major war crimes, like beheading 250 Syrian soldiers" During a five-hour drive across liberated Syria this September, I spoke with many people, from desert shepherds, to nuns and Muslim religious. There were palpable expressions of joy that the Syrian armed forces had liberated them from the terrorists. That was coupled with broad-based, unequivocal support for President Bashar al Assad and the Syrian Armed Forces."

- Advertisement -

The above sentences are excerpted from the writing of Senator Dick Black, Virginia State Senate, 13th District originally published by consortiumnews.com, 1/3/2019 and republished

by Information Clearing House 1/4/2-19

https://consortiumnews.com/2019/01/03/has-trump-been-outmaneuvered-on-syria-troop-withdrawal/

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Supported 2   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jay Janson is an archival research peoples historian activist, musician and writer; has lived and worked on all continents; articles on media published in China, Italy, UK, India and the US; now resides in NYC; First effort was a series of (more...)
 

Jay Janson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What Tony Bennett Said About 9/11 Martin Luther King Jr. Would Have Also

So How Many Poor Vietnamese Did McCain's Bombs Kill in 23 Runs?

Demonic David Rockefeller Fiends Dulles Kissinger Brzezinski - Investor Wars Korea thru Syria

Girlfriends? Petraeus Oversaw the Slaughter of Thousands and He Will Face Trial:

U.S. Threat to Atom Bomb North Korea Never Forgotten

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Jay Janson

Become a Fan
Author 1723
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since May 26, 2006), 60 fans, 400 articles, 493 comments, 25 diaries
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Martin Luther King held all Americans responsible for genocide, NOT the American government in his Beyond Vietnam a Time to Break Silence

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 10, 2019 at 2:55:52 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Indent
George W.Reichel

Become a Fan
Author 86924
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 1, 2013), 5 fans, 1180 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


Reply to Jay Janson:   New Content

Amazing speech.More relevant today than it was then.

Submitted on Thursday, Jan 10, 2019 at 3:24:04 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 