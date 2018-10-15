 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 2 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

An American Authoritarianism Rising: Silence Will Not Protect You

By       Message Daily Kos       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 10/15/18

Author 38168
- Advertisement -

Reprinted from www.dailykos.com by Roy Morrison


Sinclair Lewis' It Can't Happen Here (first edition)
(Image by Rob Kall)   Permission   Details   DMCA

The Trump administration's intent is clear. An American authoritarianism rises.

- Advertisement -

The press is the "enemy of the people." Nazis chanting "Blood and Soil" and "Jews Will Not Replace US" at Charlottesville are considered "good people" by President Trump. Desperate asylum seekers have their children effectively kidnapped by the government to terrify and discourage migrants.

The perpetrators of violence against women have now become self-righteous victims. Denial of voting rights to the poor,students, people of color is the Republican path to victory Draft regulations issued by Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke radically limit the ability to conduct large scale protests at the White House and on the National Mall, the people's mall . The First Amendment,the rights of free speech and to petition the government for a redress of grievances, is under unremitting assault.

Trump's assault upon democracy includes assault against the ecosphere, a willingness to permit the unfolding of catastrophic climate change that will destroy global civilization. The assault against democracy is also an assault against science, against truth itself, a world of "alternative facts."

- Advertisement -

Economically there is embrace of enormous tax cuts for the rich,further transfer of wealth from poor and middle class to the rich accompanied by a structural deficit in boom times that will lead to an inability to respond effectively when recession strikes.

Trump's control of Presidency and Congress, is strengthened by aSupreme Court majority that may be set to remove judicial restraint upon the President and codify America First now and forever under a Trumpian dynasty. The skids are greased unless...unless as Mario Savio said to the Free Speech Movement at Berkeley on Dec. 4, 1964 about civil disobedience:

"There's a time when the operation of the machine becomes so odious, makes you so sick at heart that you can't take part! You can't even passively take part! And you've got to put your bodies upon the gears and upon the wheels, upon the levers, upon all the apparatus -- and you've got to make it stop! And you've got to indicate to the people who run it,to the people who own it -- that unless you're free the machine will be prevented from working at all!! That doesn't mean... that you have to break anything. One thousand people sitting down someplace... not [letting] anything happen, can stop any machine,including this machine! And it will stop!!"

In Argentina, after the military seized control, regime propaganda embraced the slogan: "Silence is Health"in true Orwellian fashion.

We are at an historical inflection point similar to the early 1930s before fascism took power. Perhaps the elections in 2018 and 2020 will repudiate Trumpism; perhapsRobert Mueller's reports and indictments will bring clarity and justice; perhaps Chief Justice Robert's Supreme Court will stand up for democracy.

But perhaps, as Camus wrote at the end of The Plague, his great allegorical novel about fascism:

- Advertisement -

"...that the plague bacillus never dies or disappears for good; that it can lie dormant for years and years...that it bides its time in bedrooms, cellars, trunk and bookshelves; and that perhaps the day would come when, for the bane and the enlightening of men, it would rouse up its rats again and send them forth to die in a happy city."

Silence is not health in the face of an American authoritarianism rising. Raising our voices and millions taking to the streets is essential for the protection of democracy and the ecosphere. Mass nonviolent civil disobedience and non-cooperation is our last peaceful resort in the face of illegitimate authority in defense of our freedom and land.
----------------------------------

Roy Morrison's latest book is Building An Ecological Civilization: Outline for Getting from Here to There, forthcoming in 2019. He builds solar farms. Www.dual-cropping.com

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Valuable 2  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

articles reprinted from Dailykos.com

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Just Read FBI Deputy Director McCabe's Statement Regarding His Firing By Trump... Just Read It.

Rush Limbaugh's Sponsor List

Comcast favors Fox News, charges $204 more for MSNBC package. ACTION NEEDED

Ron Paul takes lead In Iowa, Newt Gingrich falls off cliff

Republican Bill Bans Non-Church Marriages

Did Jared just secure his family's real-estate empire by facilitating a palace coup in Saudi Arabia?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962

(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 581 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Since 1994 One party has used it's accumulated power to subvert the system for the purpose of acquiring more, and eventually all power. This party is owned and controlled for the benefit of a minority of people, to the detriment of the population as a whole. The goal as stated has nearly been reached and the party, without ethics or morals, will wreak havoc on the general population.

Submitted on Wednesday, Oct 17, 2018 at 4:03:43 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 