

Albert Camus

(Image by Bruno Gonçales - CR) Details DMCA



There's only one way to deal with an unfree world,

thought Sirhan "Sirhan" Sirhan, as he trod

along the gentle Gaza shoreline, clouds unfurled,

the sun shining through like the smile of old Abe's god,

I must become so absolutely free -- essence! --

that my very being fiercely cries rebellion.

Deep in thought, he ignored the close heaving presence

of an IDF gun shot. "Take this, you hellion,"

exclaimed the soldier, a philosophy student,

when he wasn't shooting Arab anti-semites,

and keen on Kant's Taoist noble truths, and prudent--

sums it all up with c'est ce que c'est sound bites.

In jail, they tried to make him a self-loathing Jew,

not because of the Arab, but because he'd rue.