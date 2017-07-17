Refresh  

Amir Khusro, a Hindu-Hater to the Extreme

This is a reprint from NewsBred.


Khusro was hostile to Hindus
(Image by Pixabay)

Amir Khusro is a legend for good reason. This Sufi giant of the 13th century had his Urs celebrated in Hazrat Nizamuddin dargah in Delhi on Saturday. The Indian media hailed him as the champion of India's unique "composite culture," which is being threatened in their vicious propaganda, by the BJP at the Centre.

Khusro deserves all the accolades for introducing "Urdu," "qawaalis," the instruments of tabla and sitar, and the musical genres of Khayal and Taraana in India. His ghazals, Masnavi (poems in Persians), and Rubai are landmarks. But don't be a sucker to this "composite culture" nonsense.

Khusro was anything but the champion of "composite culture," over which Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru swooned in his Discovery of India. Nehru was just one in a long line of historians and academicians who created, swallowed, and spread the bogus credentials of Khusro as a shining symbol of "composite culture." We have all grown up reading in our school textbooks about Khusro and his "composite culture." These "secularists" and their unholy child, Indian media, would invent new phrases but never criticize the Islamic intolerance as and when it occurred.

Dr. Rajendra Prasad, India's first President, wrote, "The beginning of India's composite culture could be traced to Amir Khusro's efforts." But this is what Khusro himself said:

"Had not the law granted exemption from death by payment of poll-tax (jizia), the very name of Hindu, root and branch, would have been extinguished."

Further, Khusro's views on Hindu temples, as cited below, tell their own tale:

"There were many capitals of Devs where Satanism had prospered from the earliest times, but now, with a sincere attempt, the Emperor removed these symbols of infidelity."

Khusro outdid himself in his contempt for Hindu women and their veneration for the "Ling Mahadeo." For example, he wrote:

"The stone idols called Ling Mahadeo, "o n which women of the infidels (Hindus) rubbed their vaginas for (sexual) satisfaction.' The Musalmans destroyed all the lingas . . . and the Deo Narain fell down."

In Khusro's views, Muslims were "masters" and Hindus "slaves." For example:

"Turk is like a tiger and the Hindu a deer. "Hindus exist for the sake of the Turks. Hindu happens to be a slave in all respects--it does not become one to scowl at a goat which is being reared for one's meals." (That's why, Mr. Saif Ali Khan, Hindus have taken an exception to your naming your son Taimur, for his name is a symbol of Islamic atrocities against the original inhabitants of this land).

Do you see any sign of "composite culture" in these utterances of Khusro?

This is what perplexed the famous historian R. C. Majumdar (who refused to write history as Indira Gandhi wanted at one time--By the way, does Sagarika Ghose mention this in her book on Indira?). How come Khusro could never appreciate the architectural marvels of Hindus? Why do his literary and artistic accomplishments contain no Hindu poetry, Puranic or Bhakti ideals, or Upanishadic mysticism? Without such inclusion, could he be described as the rockstar of "composite culture"?

You might not have read of this all because there is an academic apartheid in India against those who go against the grain. Just make sure your children don't succumb to the nonsense by this devilish clique. These are inbreeding Huns in saddle, hell-bent on taking away your culture, pride, heritage--and, as a result, your identity.

 

http://www.newsbred.com

Ashish Shukla is an Indian journalist and author who has his new book:"HOW UNITED STATES SHOT HUAMNITY: Muslims Ruined Europe Next" released worldwide. He also runs a website: www.newsbred.com which is antidote to boardroom bulletins that (more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

  New Content

Amir Khusro's views on Hindu women and its religion, joy at their destruction, makes him anything but a rockstar of "composite culture" as mentioned by Nehru, among others. So, don't be a sucker.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 17, 2017 at 1:26:42 PM

Author 0
