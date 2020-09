What i remember is green in the trees and the leaves and the smell of mango and yams and if i had a drum i would send to the brothers --Be care full of the ocean-- Lucille Clifton, "Jonah"

we will wear new bones again. """""" we be splendid in new bones. other people think they know Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 (Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

1 1 1

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages:

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)