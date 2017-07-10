India has exposed itself to China's interference in (Indian-controlled) Jammu & Kashmir by sending Indian troops to disrupt Chinese soldiers from building a road in the Donglang region, a Chinese expert said Saturday (July 9).

If Pakistan requests, "a third country" can dispatch soldiers to the Valley, said an article written by Long Xingchun, director of the Centre for Indian Studies at China West Normal University.

"Even if India were requested to defend Bhutan's territory, this could only be limited to its established territory, not the disputed area. Otherwise, under India's logic, if the Pakistani government requests, a third country's army can enter the area disputed by India and Pakistan, including India-controlled Kashmir," said Long Xingchun.

"Indian troops invaded China's Doklam area in the name of helping Bhutan, but in fact the invasion was intended to help India by making use of Bhutan," Long wrote. "India controls Bhutan's defense and diplomacy, seriously violating Bhutan's sovereignty and national interests. Indians have migrated in large numbers to Nepal and Bhutan, interfering with Nepal's internal affairs. The first challenge for Nepal and Bhutan is to avoid becoming a state of India, like Sikkim," the article added.

India's hegemonic diplomacy

Long wrote about India's "hegemonic diplomacy" in south Asia and claimed New Delhi's policies have violated international laws and norms.

"For a long time, India has been talking about international equality and non-interference in the internal affairs of others, but it has pursued hegemonic diplomacy in South Asia, seriously violating the UN Charter and undermining the basic norms of international relations," he wrote.

"Through mass immigration to Sikkim, ultimately leading to control of the Sikkim parliament, India annexed Sikkim as one of its states," the article said.

"This incursion reflects that India fears China can quickly separate mainland India from northeast India through military means, dividing India into two pieces. In this case, northeast India might take the opportunity to become independent," Long said adding:

"India has interpreted China's infrastructure construction in Tibet as having a geopolitical intention against India. India itself is unable to do the same for its northeastern part, so it is trying to stop China's road construction."

India will burn itself if it uses Tibet Card during standoff

India will "burn" itself if it uses the "Tibet card" to exert pressure on China amid the military standoff in the Sikkim sector, Chinese media said on Monday (July 10) while referring to the hoisting of the Tibetan flag on the shore of a lake in Ladakh.

Quoting the Indian media, the Chinese media said the "Tibetan national flag, a pro-independence symbol adopted by the Tibetan government-in-exile", was unfurled on the shore of Bangong lake, near the Sino-India border.

The lake in Ladakh is considered strategic as the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the line that defines the boundary, cuts through it, according to Hindustan Times.

"It's the first time the Tibetan exile administration in northern India has flown the flag at this location," the Global Times said in an article. "If New Delhi is pulling the strings of the Tibetan exiles' political act of flag-hoisting, it will only have burned itself. Both border issues and the Tibet question concern China's core interests and China won't yield to provocations."

The article added, "When the Indian government attaches great importance to its relationship with China, it keeps a tight grip on anti-China political activities on its soil. However, when it is dissatisfied or has conflicts with Beijing, the Tibet card is played up. But India may overestimate the influence of Tibetan exiles."

