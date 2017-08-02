Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

Amid Sikkim stand-off, Chinese troops enter into Indian territory, Barahoti

By       Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 8/2/17

Author 65550
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

Chinese troops entered one kilometer into Indian territory and threatened shepherds grazing cattle in the Barahoti area of Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, Indian officials said on Monday, July 31.

The transgression took place on the morning of July 25 when a group of shepherds was asked to vacate the land by troops of the People's Liberation Army (PLA), the officials were quoted by the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.

The incident comes in the backdrop of a prolonged standoff between Chinese and Indian troops at Doklam near Sikkim, the PTI pointed out.

Barahoti, an 80 sq km sloping pasture about 140 km from the Uttarakhand capital Dehradun, is one of three border posts in what is known the 'middle sector', comprising Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It is a demilitarized zone where Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans are not allowed to take their weapons, officials said.

According to the PTI:

"In 1958, India and China listed Barahoti as a disputed area where neither side would send their troops. In the 1962 war, the PLA did not enter the middle sector and focused on the western (Ladakh) and eastern (Arunachal Pradesh) sectors. After the war, ITBP jawans would patrol the area with weapons in a non-combative manner -- with the barrel of the gun facing down. During negotiations on resolving the border dispute, the Indian side unilaterally agreed in June 2000 that ITBP jawans would not carry arms in three posts, Barahoti and Kauril and Shipki in Himachal Pradesh. ITBP men go patrolling in civil dress and the Barahoti pasture sees Indian shepherds from border villages tending their sheep and people from Tibet bringing their yaks for grazing."

Doval, Yang fail to discuss Sikkim stand-off

On July 27, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi discussed "major problems" in bilateral ties but did not discuss the military standoff erupted in the Sikkim sector on June 16.

Doval arrived in Beijing on July 26 to take part in the Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa (BRICS) NSAs meeting being hosted by Yang, who, like Doval, is the Special Representative for India-China boundary talks.

His visit has raised expectations about the likelihood of India and China finding a way-out of the over the month-long standoff.

The military standoff began on June 16 when, according to Indian media, Chinese troops attempted to lay a road in the Doklam area. Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognizes as Doklam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India and China share a 220-km-long border in Sikkim section.

India calls on BRICS to show leadership on regional issues

Meanwhile, Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday (July 27) called on BRICS countries to show leadership on issues of regional and global importance, including countering terrorism.

Speaking at the meeting of NSAs from BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Doval said, "We should hold a BRICS forum to discuss security issues that impact global peace and stability."

In his brief opening remarks at the meeting hosted by his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi, Doval said BRICS countries also should take leadership role on strategic issues of regional and global importance specially in the areas where they have "consensus".

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

85 percent Muslims voted for President Obama

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 