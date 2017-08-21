- Advertisement -



Burning MAD

(Image by twm1340) Permission Details DMCA



The world has always been somewhat crazy. Each century has had its share of violence, greed, exploitation, etc. Yet, as most philosophers and spiritual thinkers tell us, the more we proceed into the future, the more we should evolve and progress, not regress.

Well, the 20th century sure killed that theory, didn't it? It was the century of genocide. Two major world wars, with the disgraceful phenomenon of a Nazi regime in one of the most industrialized nations sure upset that apple cart. Then, a Cold War between the two major 20th century powers held the entire planet back from real and fruitful progress. Alas, this new century, only a mere 16 + years old, seems to be regressing upon that same terrible path.

- Advertisement -

Imagine having a total nincompoop like 'Dubiya' placed in the office of president for not just one term, but two? Imagine having many of our fellow citizens actually believing that our (secret perhaps) government had nothing to do with the events of 9/11. Then realize how that gave concert to the most dastardly act by our nation: The illegal and immoral invasions and occupations of Iraq and Afghanistan! Once again, so many of our fellow citizens still, to this day, believe the lies and disinformation perpetrated by the Nincompoop's regime. Meanwhile, our economy was on the verge of financial ruin by the marriage of massive military spending and the greed and deceit by Wall Street predators.

These disgraces proceeded into the next con job orchestrated by the Fat Cats who run things: The election of a new stooge AKA Mr. 'Hope and Change' Obama. He sure did his part for these eight years to maintain the power and influence of the Military Industrial Empire. How brilliant these handlers are. They found A) a Democrat who had a record of compromising his principles repeatedly, B) a man who is as more white inside than black outside, yet who allowed himself to be portrayed as the latter, and C) a ' Commander in Chief' who religiously followed the advice and consent of the war hawks and bankers. This was exactly what the Nincompoop's regime did in relation to the occupations, phony wars and of course the Wall Street bailouts.

The next section of this Amerika 2017 Mad Magazine was the 2016 presidential horse race, replete with continued saturation in the media of the Two Party/One Party political mania. It is as if there was NO other options for us poor voters at all. You either are with, as Ralph Nader used to say, Twiddle Dum or Twiddle Dee. Take a look at what this empire serves up to you now.

- Advertisement -

We had a super-rich (shall we say 'filthy rich'?) reality television star, flying under a phony populist banner. A man who had done virtually nothing for working stiffs in his entire business life, yet attracts the working stiffs like flies to crapola, only because he was the so-called anti-politician.

Trump promised to 'bring jobs back to America'. Yes, he did, and what kinds of jobs are they, low paying nonunion (he is nonunion by the way) factory jobs at $10- $15 an hour that will not support a family. Or perhaps the kinds of jobs he was used to hiring in his hotel and resort businesses: doormen, janitors, chambermaids, and kitchen help.

As far as foreign policy, Trump just loved to talk tough about bombing the crapola out of any enemy chosen for the moment. Yet, where was 'The Donald' during the Vietnam era? Did he sign up to 'fight the good fight', or did he show his disdain for the whole mess by active protest along with other college peers? What a joke!

Trump's possible Democratic opponents were the usual 'We feel your pain' Democrats. Enough should be known now about Miss Hillary and her connection to the banksters and of course the neo-cons. Miss Hillary was so far to the right on the important issues concerning the Military Industrial Empire that even the ultra-far right-wing Koch brother thought that she was not so bad after all, and maybe quite 'presidential' .

As for 'Feel the Bern', the man had great ideas concerning our working stiffs and standing up to Wall Street etc. Yet, when it came to the same Military Industrial Empire, he remained silent. Why not? He was after all classified and running as with the Party of War, yes? He would not dare go against Obama and all the terrible things that man allowed to happen under his name (continued occupations , extraordinary rendition, drone missile attacks, bank bailouts to name but a few). Plus the fact that Bernie had all these fine young first time activist kids being told that he would support Miss Hillary once she got the nod. Methinks leaders of new movements should lead by example.

Mad Magazine Amerika will have more issues to excite you in the near future. After his disgraceful Charlottesville comments, the leash on 'The Donald' is tightening, too much for any demagogue to handle. Once the heat gets too hot and the impeachment mania (from his own side) gets too loud for him, the narcissist in him will just say 'No Mas' and do a Roberto Duran, 'Ya no peleo con este payaso'.

- Advertisement -

Welcome Mr. 'Holy Roller Neo-Con' President Pence! Are we in for a wild trip?