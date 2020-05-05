 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/5/20

Americans are Dying to Die: Guard shot for asking Customers to wear Mask as Trump's CDC predicts 3k death / day by June

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 511263
Message Juan Cole
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

From Informed Comment


(Image by Video Screenshot)   Details   DMCA

Security guard Calvin Munerlyn, father of six with three step-children, was shot to death Monday in an altercation over Munerlyn's demand that a 20-year-old woman wear a mask to shop in a Dollar Store in Flint, Michigan. She was there with her mother, who was masked, and with two men. Munerlyn was accused by the two men of disrespecting the wife of one of them. The younger woman had refused to wear a mask, and Munerlyn denied her service. He was shot in the head and killed.

The altercation had nothing to do with race or politics (all in the altercation are African-American). But this idea that the demand that we mask transcends racial and class boundaries. Many Americans are affronted (no pun intended) at the very requirement.

The tone was set by VP Mike Pence, who broke Mayo Medical Center rules when he visited and was the only one not wearing a mask. Trump has also used his Twitter dog whistle to encourage white supremacists to defy governors on mitigation measures, so he set a tone for this angry, irrational mood.

On Sunday Ohio governor Mike DeWine admitted that he had to rescind his own order that Ohioans wear masks when they go out, because he got enormous pushback from the public, who thought it a "bridge too far."

On Friday, in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the city council allowed restaurants to open but ordered customers to wear face masks. Within three hours, Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle admitted, the order had to be amended to merely counsel the public to mask up. said in a statement. J. Brady McCollough at the LA Times reported that McNickle said, "Many of those with objections cite the mistaken belief the requirement is unconstitutional, and under their theory, one cannot be forced to wear a mask. No law or court supports this view."

Local news reported that when Walmart tried to enforce the mask rule, some customers became abusive, threatening and almost violent. The police themselves received death threats from people saying they would use their fire arms to resist being made to mask.

In the little island community of Petersburg Borough, Alaska, the city council decided not to renew its masking ordinance because it was setting neighbor against neighbor and causing friction among the 3,000 or so residents, with a faction arguing that it detracted from their rights.

I'm not sure what the root is of this feeling that it is unfair or unconstitutional to ask people to wear masks.

That government should make laws about clothing and comportment was a principle of early modern governance. It is illegal in most jurisdictions to walk around naked, and we don't see unclothed men with guns insisting on their liberty to be nude.

Puritan Massachusetts tried to ban ostentation such as the wearing of gold and silver.

Montesquieu even argued that sumptuary laws, made by the government to forbid some people to dress up ostentatiously, were essential to democratic republics.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Juan Cole Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Juan Cole is an American academic and commentator on the modern Middle East and South Asia.  He is Richard P. Mitchell Collegiate Professor of History at the University of Michigan. Since 2002, he has written a weblog, Informed Comment (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Rupert Murdoch's Fox postpones Pirro, as his Sky Channel is Pulled from NZ Airwaves for airing Shooter's Video

Clouds of War: Russia sends Warships as Turkey kills 45 Syrian Troops and blackmails Europe with Migration

Top 5 Mistakes GOP's Wohl Made in allegedly framing Mueller for Sex Charges

Who's Running John Bolton to Start a war with Iran? He worried even Mad Dog Mattis

India Doubles Iran Oil Imports: Are Trump's Sanctions Cratering?

Trump hands Oil & Gas to Syria & Russia as he claims "We've taken control of the oil in the Middle East"

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 