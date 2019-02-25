Americans Take to the Streets in Support of Maduro



Pro-Maduro Rally at Independent Film Spirit Awards

(Image by Henry Samson) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Over the February 22 through 24 weekend, rallies were held throughout America in support of Maduro. Those who have added up the totals believe that over a million U.S. citizens came out nationwide in support of Maduro. Didn't see anything in Google? Would Google even cover World War III if the war industry told them not to?

While Facebook has been accused of censorship and has been caught censoring independent voices, the truth still gets through and Facebook posters have recorded and posted about rallies from coast to coast in support of Maduro. This is a hole in the censorship.

Many cities in California held events in support of Maduro. Will California be the next place sanctioned? What will happen to the millions of U.S. citizens who support the government of Venezuela? Former President Jimmy Carter has said that Venezuela has the best election system in the world. Will a country that has the kind of election fraud documented in 2016 and 2018 be allowed to overthrow the best democracy on Earth? We will see. If you listen to the MSM, you will be led to think that black is white and that what is happening in Venezuela is not a white supremacist war for oil. Greg Palast has already documented the white supremacy of those supporting the coup of American-educated and regime-change trained Juan Guaido. Those supporting Maduro are the majority of Venezuelans, lower class Metizos. See Palast's article:"In Venezuela, White Supremacy is a Key to Trump's Coup." https://www.gregpalast.com/in-venezuela-white-supremacy-is-a-key-to-trump-coup/



Abby Martin

(Image by Henry Samson) Details DMCA



- Advertisement -



Jim Lafferty at Pro-Maduro Rally

(Image by Henry Samson) Details DMCA



On February 23, in front of the City Hall, popular journalist Abby Martin and other called out the U.S. Government on its sham coup in a rally that was the forerunner to an even more massive rally that will be held at 2 P.M. at Pershing Square on March 16, 2019. Another rally will be held in Los Angeles on the 16 th at MacArthur Park at 11 A.M. Thousands of other rallies are planned across America that day, with the largest one expected to take place in Washington D.C.

- Advertisement -

The so-called humanitarian aid from the USA isn't humanitarian according to the Red Cross. Weapons have been found in the shipments from the USA. The USA has blocked 16 million boxes of humanitarian aid from other countries but Russia still managed to get in 300 tons of real humanitarian aid and other nations have sent in aid as well.

Almost nobody in Venezuela knew who Guaido was before he announced he was President and he never received any votes for the position. Guaido was educated at George Washington University in the United States and specially trained in regime change before returning to Venezuela to put coup plans into effect. The night before he announced, he spoke with Vice President Michael Pence wherein it was decided that he would be the front for America's coup for oil. Donald Trump, John Bolton and Mike Pompeo have all admitted the coup so Americans can take Venezuela's oil. At least they are honest about the purpose, mixed in with their false claims about dictatorship. Abby Martin and others pointed out that the crisis in Venezuela was created by American sanctions.

At the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on February 23 rd , a number of stars gave thumbs up to the pro-Maduro protesters. However the bulk of rich white actors did not seem to care and ignored the large number of protesters, chanting, "No blood for oil." One actress, worth millions, came over from her chauffer-driven limousine to tell the protestors she was a refugee. The rich actress expressed support for the bombing of her friends and family that were supposedly in Venezuela, saying it was for a good cause. This is the sad part. Millions will die if the U.S. continues its policies towards Venezuela. The world has seen the U.S. turn Libya from a thriving democracy with civil rights for all into a slave market where Black women and children are sold for sex and where terrorism now reigns free. This is the future of Venezuela if the Trump Administration has its way. Protesters pointed out that supporting Maduro here in the U.S. is the humanitarian thing to do. One Maduro supporter said posed the question of what Trump would do with the millions of U.S. citizens supporting Maduro if Venezuela is taken down. "Will they go to concentration camps?" she asked. "Will the media be silent as Americans are put down for supporting Maduro?" She continued.

Another protester pointed out that there is no homelessness in Venezuela, unlike the U.S. as Maduro has housed the homeless and given them free education and free health care. "He has done all that Bernie promised to do if elected," another pointed out. Still another protester commented that, "Unlike the U.S., Venezuela has a free press where 90% of the media is anti-government. Venezuela's problem is that it has been too lenient on the opposition and doesn't enforce laws that the opposition breaks." Abby Martin has also confirmed the freedom of the press in Venezuela. The opposition has burned people who support Maduro and has terrorized reporters considered to be pro-government. The majority of the protesters expressed support for arresting Guaido, noting that if an American did here what he did there, he'd be subject to the death penalty.

Venezuela is mostly capitalist with some socialist reforms. But even a little socialism is too much for Trump, who has vowed to erase Socialism from the Western Hemisphere, starting with Venezuela and continuing onto Nicaragua and then onto Cuba. Maduro received close to 70% of the vote in 2018 in a legitimate election according to Greg Palast, Jimmy Carter and international election monitors. Opposition candidates did run. One protestors asked why the U.S. wanted to overturn the will of the American people. Polls in Venezuela show that 80% of the Venezuelans want America to stay out of the matter and leave Venezuela alone.