Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Americans Should Be the Ones Dying in Ukraine: Beyond Virtue Signaling

By (Page 1 of 2 pages) 11 comments
  (55 fans)

For what it's worth, here are a dozen or so random thoughts about the Ukraine mess -- and related virtue signaling:

***

Let's face it. The United States is not only hypocritical; it's the world's classic bully - a synonym for "coward." It's like the playground tough who fearful of a bloody nose has others do the dirty work for him. "Let's you and him fight," is the bully's refrain.

When you think about it, that's exactly what the United States and the gang of thugs called NATO are doing in Ukraine. They admit it's a proxy war. But our virtuous "leaders" know that a direct battlefield confrontation with Russia would be monumentally unpopular at home. (Imagine having to explain to American wives, children, parents, and grandparents why it's worth their loved one's death or maiming to bring "freedom" to a country more than 7000 miles away and which most would have difficulty locating on a map! It would be worse than Vietnam.)

Instead, it's better to have Ukrainian husbands, fathers, sons, and brothers die on our behalf. Yes: Let's you and him fight. Few of us would have it any other way.

***

What I'm saying is that in the final analysis, it's our permission, apathetic disinterest, and empty virtue signaling that has transformed the "land of the free and the home of the brave" into the land of cowardly and impotent bullies. I'm talking about you and me.

In other words, if we really believe that we're the ones at war in Ukraine and (as Joe Biden said) "Putin must go," then we should be willing to send our brothers, husbands, fathers, and uncles to die there, not Ukrainians. If we're young enough, we should be willing to enlist and put our own heads into the Russian meat grinder.

But would any of us do that? Why dirty our hands -- for what . . . Ukraine? Why should Americans die in the war planned for decades?

No: Let's you and him fight.

***

In the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, I've found that virtually the only completely informed, honest and balanced analysis derives from interviews involving Scott Ritter - the former Marine intelligence officer, Russia expert, and U.N. weapons inspector. Most others (i.e., all the mainstream media) are nothing but U.S., NATO, and Ukraine cheerleaders. Even the few who dare to speak out against "our" country's belligerent policies miss the big picture that Ritter sees.

***

Here's what he's saying now:

***

Next Page 1 | 2

Mike Rivage-Seul


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
5 people are discussing this page, with 11 comments

Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372
Senior Editor
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
It's so rewarding to support the current thing. Feels good. Sorry about all those deaths though. But better them than us.

Submitted on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 10:14:17 PM

Author 0
David William Pear

Author 500873
(Member since Nov 29, 2014)
As this insanity goes on there will be 'Americans' dying. Whenever they say there won't be any 'American' boots on the ground that means there will be.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 3:41:44 PM

Author 0
Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372
Senior Editor
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Reply to David William Pear:

I'm afraid you're right, David. And the tragedy, of course, is that all of this was completely avoidable.

Submitted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at 5:05:16 PM

Author 0
shad williams

Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:

I am not so sure about that. The question is how far will the Empire of Liars and the collective west go? NATO Encirclement, in Ukraine - 26 US Pentagon/German biowarfare labs, planned sneak attack against the Luhansk and Donbas, a $350 billion theft of Russian banking assets, 10,000+ sanctions, including sanctions against dogs, athletes, pianists.

They bitched and moaned and declared that they would never pay Rubles for Russian gas and oil and all the while was still sucking it up and paying with Rubles. The demons are at work in the west. The question is will they attack the Russian blockade to get grain out of the Ukraine?

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12:51:13 AM

Author 0
Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372
Senior Editor
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Reply to shad williams:

Thanks, Chad. Your comment is right on. However, I'm not so sure about what you're "not so sure" about. We seem to agree. What I was trying to say in the article (and I realize now that it was a bit too smart ass) is that the U.S. right-wing (on this issue!) seems to be voicing what I'd expect the left to be saying. After all AOC and the rest (including Bernie) just voted unanimously for the $40 billion (that could have e.g., ended homelessness). And this for a war that is "proxy" (meaning having Ukrainians die for "our" cause). And why? It's because the U.S. pols know that Americans would never stand for their sons, husbands, and fathers dying to confront Russians 7000 miles away who represent no threat to us over here. No matter what one might think about Putin, that's completely cynical, cowardly, and morally bankrupt.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1:25:27 PM

Author 0
shad williams

Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
Reply to Mike Rivage-Seul:

You are absolutely spot on. I am suggesting the collective west had no intention of avoiding trying to take Russia down.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 4:06:50 PM

Author 0
shad williams

Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
  New Content

Where's the peace movement in all of this? Why are the most prominent voices for peace in Ukraine coming from the right -- from Trumpists for God's sake? Can't figure that one out.

Well not entirely. Recall that the Ukraine state bank was recently relocated to the EU, so a lot of U SUK EU politicians and their ilk must have those offshore accounts primed and ready to accept.

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 12:34:34 AM

Author 0
Nelson Wight

Author 47883
(Member since Apr 23, 2010)
Reply to shad williams:

they're digging thru waste now to gobble crumbs

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 6:59:59 AM

Author 0
shad williams

Author 63282
(Member since Apr 13, 2011)
Reply to Nelson Wight:

Murderous greed .

Submitted on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 11:59:33 AM

Author 0
John Zwiebel

Author 509185
(Member since Jun 19, 2017)
  New Content

Thank you Mike for your "more complete" interpretation of Ritter's position than that taken by many at "moon of Alabama" and especially Gonzalo Lira.

I've already pointed to Kavanagh's article detailing how there's no "off-ramp" way too many times, so I won't again.

Hudson says this conflict is going to last another 30 years. Seems to me that is exactly what Ritter was trying to say, but way too many think he's trying to get paid. What a shame to turn on the one guy who's been steadfast since, well, forever.

The only "good thing" that seems to have come out of this is that we're no longer being labeled "Putin Apologists".

Maybe, just maybe, we can now redirect our focus to the Oligarchy that is the cause of this conflict. Let us recognize that even Bernie voted to spend $40B to support the MIC resupplying Ukraine with weapons that most say they will never be able to use.

Perhaps appropriate of nothing you were trying to say, I stare in amazement at the reports that the US is going to actively target the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. If that happens, say good-bye to the Aircraft Carrier. There are 11 such US battle groups. Who hasn't monitored the effectiveness of the Russian missile strikes in Ukraine? Who doesn't recall the exocet sinking the British ship decades ago in the Falkland fiasco?

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 1:12:02 AM

Author 0
Mike Rivage-Seul

Author 47372
Senior Editor
(Member since Apr 9, 2010)
Reply to John Zwiebel:

John, I think you're right about Ritter's critics. One of the many things I like about him (esp. his grasp of history and his appreciation of the Russian position) is that he's honest. He's not a victim of wishful thinking, but is willing to look at the situation in Ukraine as objectively as anyone I've come across. I don't like the conclusion he's reached -- and I don't think he does either. It does seem logical and true though.

Submitted on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 11:02:45 AM

Author 0
