Virtue Signaling About Ukraine! Grab your Red/Blue Light Teeth Whitening Kit at naturalteethwhiteners. com/jp Check Out My Merch Here ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: AwakenWithJP) Details DMCA
|
OpEdNews Op Eds H3'ed 5/19/22
Americans Should Be the Ones Dying in Ukraine: Beyond Virtue Signaling
By Mike Rivage-Seul (Page 1 of 2 pages) 11 comments
Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
|
Become a Fan
(55 fans)
For what it's worth, here are a dozen or so random thoughts about the Ukraine mess -- and related virtue signaling:
***
Let's face it. The United States is not only hypocritical; it's the world's classic bully - a synonym for "coward." It's like the playground tough who fearful of a bloody nose has others do the dirty work for him. "Let's you and him fight," is the bully's refrain.
When you think about it, that's exactly what the United States and the gang of thugs called NATO are doing in Ukraine. They admit it's a proxy war. But our virtuous "leaders" know that a direct battlefield confrontation with Russia would be monumentally unpopular at home. (Imagine having to explain to American wives, children, parents, and grandparents why it's worth their loved one's death or maiming to bring "freedom" to a country more than 7000 miles away and which most would have difficulty locating on a map! It would be worse than Vietnam.)
Instead, it's better to have Ukrainian husbands, fathers, sons, and brothers die on our behalf. Yes: Let's you and him fight. Few of us would have it any other way.
***
What I'm saying is that in the final analysis, it's our permission, apathetic disinterest, and empty virtue signaling that has transformed the "land of the free and the home of the brave" into the land of cowardly and impotent bullies. I'm talking about you and me.
In other words, if we really believe that we're the ones at war in Ukraine and (as Joe Biden said) "Putin must go," then we should be willing to send our brothers, husbands, fathers, and uncles to die there, not Ukrainians. If we're young enough, we should be willing to enlist and put our own heads into the Russian meat grinder.
But would any of us do that? Why dirty our hands -- for what . . . Ukraine? Why should Americans die in the war planned for decades?
No: Let's you and him fight.
***
In the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, I've found that virtually the only completely informed, honest and balanced analysis derives from interviews involving Scott Ritter - the former Marine intelligence officer, Russia expert, and U.N. weapons inspector. Most others (i.e., all the mainstream media) are nothing but U.S., NATO, and Ukraine cheerleaders. Even the few who dare to speak out against "our" country's belligerent policies miss the big picture that Ritter sees.
***
Here's what he's saying now:
***
(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).
|
1
1
Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is (more...)
OpEdNews
depends upon can't survive without your help.
If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.
Most Popular Articles by this Author: (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)
Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!
The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene
"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)
Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)
What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future
Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'
Post Article Comment and Rate This Article
These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Want to post your own comment on this Article?