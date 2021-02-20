Americans Murdering People & Dear Children In the Middle East and Africa Hasn't Mattered - Not Yet!



Since America's ruling class of capitalist investors profiteering from war must make the lives of American soldiers appear to matter, in Washington DC there is that Vietnam War Wall of names of the fifty-eight thousand Americans who died while failing to keep Vietnam from having a government run by a communist party, as it still is today. (Died criminally accomplishing nothing but grief all around)

While his government insanely took millions of non-white people's lives overseas, Rev. King in anguish, held his fellow Americans, and himself, responsible for that continuous horrific death and destruction in poorer countries by Americans "refusing to give up the privileges and pleasures that come from the immense profits of overseas investments." (The imperialist mainstream media that today obsequiously hails King as a saintly patriotic American, in 1967 vilified King as a traitor until he was silenced one year later in a pool of his own blood. See: Verdict King Murdered by Gov. Conspiracy Blacked-out by Wall St. Owned CIA Controlled TV & Press











American Overseas Racist Genocide Will Come to Matter Along with Other Insanities Which Today Don't Matter. They will come to matter as connected to other insanities no longer tolerable.





China, or better said, Chinese civilization is back as a most powerful return to intelligent management of the Earth's human and financial resources, and the present chaotic Western private capitalist military enforced racist neocolonial world order is on the brink of being outmatched by a confident non-belligerent peace oriented system of sensible mutual cooperation.





Shouldn't it matter that all that mega enormous amount to money could be used to improve life in the USA, confront the climate crisis and save the planet and humanity from a cataclysm?





Shouldn't it matter how millions upon millions of people with skin color of various hues have met violent death during the five centuries of European and Europe's descent nations' bloody military enslaving and exploiting capitalist colonialism in Asia, Africa and the Americas? (In 2009, Gadaffi, addressing the UN General Assembly as Chairman of the African Union said it mattered, and that Europeans owed Africa alone 66 trillion dollars)





Shouldn't it matter that the colonial powers arranged two world wars, the second of which bringing death to 3% of the Earth's human population? Certainly not to Americans, who armed Hitler and made an gargantuan amount of money on both wars.











'Not Mattering' Obviously Has Been Breeding More 'Not Mattering.' Can commercializing and monetizing life itself lead to oblivion by making people and a society oblivious to its preparing to self-destruct?

