OpEdNews Op Eds

Americans Hate the Tax Bill Because It Wasn't Written for Them

From Other Words

In today's rigged political system, the special interests of a tiny minority trump the will of the great majority.

The GOP tax bill is big tax cuts for multinational corporations.
It's odd that Washington Republicans are so loudly crowing about their passage of the Trump-McConnell-Ryan tax law. Odd because the people outside of Washington hate that law.

Yes, hate. With a public approval rating of only 30 percent, the GOP's trillion-dollar giveaway to multinational corporations and multimillionaires turns out to be Congress' second-most disliked domestic law in the past quarter-century.

Second only to the multiple attempts by Trump, McConnell, and Ryan last year to take away the healthcare coverage of 23 million Americans -- a move so mingy that 77 percent of the public opposed it.

Why do these doofuses keep trying to shove such wildly unpopular measures down people's throats? Because, as columnist Michael Tomasky succinctly explained for the New York Times, "They are serving their megarich donors and the most extreme elements of their base."

Since the GOP's tax bill drastically reduced corporate taxes and increased many of ours, a few corporations are trying to dodge public fury by pulling a trickle-down trick on us. They're awarding a tiny portion of their bonanza to workers -- not as pay raises, but as one-time "bonus" payments. Bank of America, for example, is doling out $145 million in worker bonuses, while pocketing $2.6 billion it will get this year alone from the tax cut.

What they don't tell you is that many of those bonus-paying corporations are also laying off thousands of workers.

In addition, the tax boondoggle for corporate giants guts our public treasury, so Washington Republicans and their army of corporate lobbyists are now demanding cuts in our Social Security, Medicare, and other safety-net programs.

That is where America's inequality comes from. If the corporate-GOP syndicate wonders why they're so despised, there it is.

 

opednews.com

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.

Kenneth Johnson

(Member since Jun 24, 2014), 16 fans, 11 articles, 7 quicklinks, 1878 comments


  New Content

More ominous is the fact the Syndicate has no idea they are despised to a degree which will eventually destroy them.

Even their friends who cast a vote of gratitude for the free money pot granted them will turn against their handlers in a minute, once the free fall free-for-all ship hits the sand (Bank).

I love Mr. Hightower's conclusion: 'That is where America's inequality comes from. If the corporate-GOP syndicate wonders why they're so despised, there it is.'

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 8, 2018 at 12:26:47 AM

