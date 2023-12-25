American elections are American life

In the United States, the sympathy of voters and politicians for each other determines elections in which there is no place for the weak and for justice. This is because life in America is unfair and only strong people win in this life.

The political consultants surveyed were unanimous in their opinion. The American government will not make federal laws that remove barriers to voting for people with disabilities and support the opposition. (1) There is also no information that the error in the electoral system will be corrected. We are talking about a mistake due to which the winning candidate sometimes receives fewer votes than the losing one. We are talking about the so-called "Electoral College" whose votes are capable of change the will of voters. The American electoral process will continue to ignore the weak and the fair.

This means that the share of disabled people voting will traditionally be less than the share of non-disabled people voting. (2)

Voting

Percent voting people with disabilities

Percent voting people without disabilities

2020

61.8%

67.5%

2018

49.3%

54.0%

2016

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).