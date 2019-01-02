

The confrontation between East and West threatens potential war between the United States and Russia. In this case, the Baltic countries, Poland can become a battlefield between West and East.

Most NATO planners and independent experts think that if any fighting breaks out between Russia and its neighbors to the West, the likely battlefields will be Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland.

And the question today is not whether NATO will fight, but whether the United States will fight in Europe.

It's obvious that the US will do everything to ensure that hostilities do not occur in North America.

Today the Baltic states' military capabilities are weak and could not offer serious resistance and America is concerned about the threat of hybrid warfare, especially in the Baltic states. That's why the US has been reinforcing its military presence on its eastern flank; in particular, in the Baltic states and Poland, reinforce its military bases and improving storage sites for weapons.

It is beneficial for the US to stir up a new large-scale conflict in Europe in order to weaken strong European countries and Russia. Subsequently, the US will be able to sell to Europe weapons, ammunition, medicines and food.

The United States is considering the deployment of a military base near Kaliningrad. The base would come up in Poland.

In case of a military threat, US troops will be able to act not only in Poland, but also in the Baltic countries.

Talks about setting up a US military base in Poland hit the news circle when Polish President Andrzej Duda visited the White House in September. At a press conference following the meeting with Duda, President Donald Trump said he was considering setting up a permanent US military base in Poland called "Fort Trump."

US security experts and Gen. Philip Breedlove, the former head of US troops in Europe, see a larger role for the US military in Poland. Breedlove also envisioned a larger role for the Navy on the continent.

Besides, one recommendation by the Atlantic Council task force is to expand a US Army mission command headquarters in Poznan, Poland, into a division-sized element, and make it a permanent mission. The headquarters would by charged with ensuring the rapid flow of US reinforcements to Poland and the Baltic states in time of crisis.

Today, the Pentagon is considering $2 billion offer from Poland to fund a permanent military base in the country.

Blazej Spychalski, a spokesman for the Polish president, said that Warsaw wanted to spend about two billion dollars to build infrastructure for American soldiers in Poland, including "housing, educational facilities, medical facilities."

On December 22, Polish President Andrzej Duda said he hoped the US would increase its military presence in his country, reiterating previous statements by officials in Warsaw.

The Washington Post said in an analysis that talks about a permanent the US military presence in the Baltic region appear to have moved on from the idea of one or several major bases to a more hybrid approach that could result in US personnel being based in existing buildings across Poland and the Baltic countries. It becomes apparent that the US war games on NATO borders are a "Trojan horse" needed to prepare for war.

