 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

American "Trojan horse" in Poland and Baltic states

By       Message Jonas Dringelis       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   2 comments

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/2/19

Author 511235


Copyrighted Image? DMCA

The confrontation between East and West threatens potential war between the United States and Russia. In this case, the Baltic countries, Poland can become a battlefield between West and East.

Most NATO planners and independent experts think that if any fighting breaks out between Russia and its neighbors to the West, the likely battlefields will be Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland.

And the question today is not whether NATO will fight, but whether the United States will fight in Europe.

It's obvious that the US will do everything to ensure that hostilities do not occur in North America.

Today the Baltic states' military capabilities are weak and could not offer serious resistance and America is concerned about the threat of hybrid warfare, especially in the Baltic states. That's why the US has been reinforcing its military presence on its eastern flank; in particular, in the Baltic states and Poland, reinforce its military bases and improving storage sites for weapons.

It is beneficial for the US to stir up a new large-scale conflict in Europe in order to weaken strong European countries and Russia. Subsequently, the US will be able to sell to Europe weapons, ammunition, medicines and food.

The United States is considering the deployment of a military base near Kaliningrad. The base would come up in Poland.

In case of a military threat, US troops will be able to act not only in Poland, but also in the Baltic countries.

Talks about setting up a US military base in Poland hit the news circle when Polish President Andrzej Duda visited the White House in September. At a press conference following the meeting with Duda, President Donald Trump said he was considering setting up a permanent US military base in Poland called "Fort Trump."

US security experts and Gen. Philip Breedlove, the former head of US troops in Europe, see a larger role for the US military in Poland. Breedlove also envisioned a larger role for the Navy on the continent.

Besides, one recommendation by the Atlantic Council task force is to expand a US Army mission command headquarters in Poznan, Poland, into a division-sized element, and make it a permanent mission. The headquarters would by charged with ensuring the rapid flow of US reinforcements to Poland and the Baltic states in time of crisis.

Today, the Pentagon is considering $2 billion offer from Poland to fund a permanent military base in the country.

Blazej Spychalski, a spokesman for the Polish president, said that Warsaw wanted to spend about two billion dollars to build infrastructure for American soldiers in Poland, including "housing, educational facilities, medical facilities."

On December 22, Polish President Andrzej Duda said he hoped the US would increase its military presence in his country, reiterating previous statements by officials in Warsaw.

The Washington Post said in an analysis that talks about a permanent the US military presence in the Baltic region appear to have moved on from the idea of one or several major bases to a more hybrid approach that could result in US personnel being based in existing buildings across Poland and the Baltic countries. It becomes apparent that the US war games on NATO borders are a "Trojan horse" needed to prepare for war.

https://balticword.eu/american-trojan-horse-in-poland-and-baltic-states/

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 2   Well Said 1   Supported 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jonas Dringelis Editor of "balticword.eu"

Jonas Dringelis Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NATO Doesn't Want To Protect Baltics

NATO's misfired weaponry or airstrikes on the Baltic countries

Lithuania: Car accident caused by NATO soldier. Child injured (Video)

NATO and Russia: mutual accusations

NATO sacrifices the Baltics in favor of the Black Sea

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Jonas Dringelis

Become a Fan
Author 511235

(Member since Apr 25, 2018), 6 articles, 1 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

People living in the Baltic States anywhere really who believe war in that region between US/NATO and Russia will remain non-nuclear are deceiving themselves.

Furthermore, those believing that Washington will subject itself and New York (et-al) to nuclear holocaust in order to defend the Baltic States in a regional war with Russia are delusional.

Also largely delusional is the conviction the Baltic States achieved political independence with the collapse of the Soviet Union. Not true. They only exchanged masters: Washington instead of Moscow. They remain vassal states, pawns in the US game of global Empire.

"Independence" is an illusion.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 2, 2019 at 5:13:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 15 fans, 6 articles, 11 quicklinks, 1745 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

The Baltics and Poland have been battlegrounds for bigger European armies for millennia. It was thought as recently as 50 years ago that Estonians were short people. In reality, they had been occupied and underfed for centuries. Now, Estonians are as tall as any other Europeans.

The use of those lands as a US battlefield is a new twist as are the nuclear repercussions. The siren song of money, weapons, and strength must be resisted if the next, unthinkable war, is to be prevented. Do you see this happening?

Submitted on Wednesday, Jan 2, 2019 at 6:53:10 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 