American Psycho, American Psaddness

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

My daughter has just completed her undergraduate work at one of the nation's top private universities. Since she was born I, like every other parent, worried about this and that. Was she properly dressed for the weather. Was she doing well academically and socially. Was I a good parent; which was a huge one because I had to raise her entirely alone, etc. Further, we were part of a landmark family-law case that involved some really ugly stuff; to this very day, there is a gag-order on the case, which took place almost 20 years ago. As a direct result of the aforementioned, I was, and am, extremely protective of her. I put up every conceivable barrier to protect her; something that I think she still does not understand and, perhaps rightfully, harbors some resentment towards me for. However, the one thing I knew I could not do is protect her from the type of horror that has, within the last few hours, visited Uvalde, Texas. From the time she was in pre-school, I dreaded feeling what some 20 parents are feeling today. I dreaded it when she was in elementary school. I dreaded it when she was in middle school. I dreaded it when she was in high school. I dreaded it when she was in college. I dreaded it when she went to Stanford for a speech and debate competition five years ago. I dreaded it when she went out with friends or to the mall.

I dread it now.

I am not going to speculate on the specifics of what is still unfolding in Texas, but I will say that this type of psychological stress is unraveling an already frayed society. Too many times, I have written about mass shootings and each time the only thing I can be absolutely certain of is that there will, indeed, be another just as there will be another Black Person in the United States murdered by police or some racially animated psychopath. click here

It is almost beyond my capacity to deal with the fact that a mere ten days ago, almost a dozen Black People in the United States were slaughtered because they made the fatal error of going to the grocery store. The funerals for those folks are still being conducted. I shudder to imagine what those families must feel as they hear that, once again, the United States has had yet another slaughter by gunfire. This time, eight-, nine- and ten-year-old babies.

My heart is broken, today.

Again.

And it will be, again.

And again.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).