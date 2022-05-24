 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

American Psycho, American Psaddness

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 512335
Message Rohn Kenyatta
Become a Fan
  (21 fans)

This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

 

PsychoSicko

My daughter has just completed her undergraduate work at one of the nation's top private universities. Since she was born I, like every other parent, worried about this and that. Was she properly dressed for the weather. Was she doing well academically and socially. Was I a good parent; which was a huge one because I had to raise her entirely alone, etc. Further, we were part of a landmark family-law case that involved some really ugly stuff; to this very day, there is a gag-order on the case, which took place almost 20 years ago. As a direct result of the aforementioned, I was, and am, extremely protective of her. I put up every conceivable barrier to protect her; something that I think she still does not understand and, perhaps rightfully, harbors some resentment towards me for. However, the one thing I knew I could not do is protect her from the type of horror that has, within the last few hours, visited Uvalde, Texas. From the time she was in pre-school, I dreaded feeling what some 20 parents are feeling today. I dreaded it when she was in elementary school. I dreaded it when she was in middle school. I dreaded it when she was in high school. I dreaded it when she was in college. I dreaded it when she went to Stanford for a speech and debate competition five years ago. I dreaded it when she went out with friends or to the mall.

I dread it now.

I am not going to speculate on the specifics of what is still unfolding in Texas, but I will say that this type of psychological stress is unraveling an already frayed society. Too many times, I have written about mass shootings and each time the only thing I can be absolutely certain of is that there will, indeed, be another just as there will be another Black Person in the United States murdered by police or some racially animated psychopath. click here

It is almost beyond my capacity to deal with the fact that a mere ten days ago, almost a dozen Black People in the United States were slaughtered because they made the fatal error of going to the grocery store. The funerals for those folks are still being conducted. I shudder to imagine what those families must feel as they hear that, once again, the United States has had yet another slaughter by gunfire. This time, eight-, nine- and ten-year-old babies.

My heart is broken, today.

Again.

And it will be, again.

And again.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rohn Kenyatta Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Rohn Kenyatta is a native Californian that has three children and believes that all of the world's problems could be solved if "we were all just good to children". A noted Public Speaker, he is a contributing columnist for Black Agenda (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Kyle Rittenhouse: The Makings of a Patriot and American Hero

Why I just Can't "Get Over" Slavery

Black People in America Can Not Be Racist (As Much As They Might Like To Be)

The Black Death: Black Deaths Matter?

What MLK Would Think Today

The Democrat Presidential Nominee: Birds, Bees and B.S.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 