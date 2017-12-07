Power of Story Send a Tweet        
American Muslims reject Trump's move to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel

American Muslim civil advocacy groups Thursday (Dec 7) vehemently opposed President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

They were of the view that Trump's announcement serves no one's interest but undermines the Middle East peace process couple with inflaming anti-U.S. sentiment across the globe.

On Wednesday, a coalition of Muslim, Interfaith and human rights groups held a news conference outside the White House in Washington, D.C., to respond to President's Trump's announcement on the status of Jerusalem.

The Muslim groups argue that Trump's announcement has offended the religious sensibilities of the world's 1.6 billion Muslims, and empowered political and religious extremists of all stripes at home and abroad.

Israel captured Arab East Jerusalem in the 1967 Middle East war. It later declared both halves of the city as its "eternal and undivided capital". The declaration is not recognized internationally. The Palestinians want the eastern sector as capital of their promised state and fiercely oppose any Israeli attempt to extend sovereignty there.

The status of Jerusalem is one of the most contentious issues of the long-running Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Most of the international community does not formally recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, insisting the issue can only be resolved through final-status negotiations.

American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee [ADC]

President Trump's announcement serves no one's interest; instead, it will have an immediate and catastrophic impact internationally by undermining the Middle East peace process and inflaming anti-U.S. sentiment across the globe, the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (ADC) statement said adding:

"Israel's annexation and claim over Jerusalem is completely illegal under international law, as recognized by the entire world. The fate of Jerusalem has always been understood to be resolved by a completed peace deal between Israel and Palestine. Up until today, this was the U.S.'s official stance on Jerusalem. Today, President Trump has completely reversed U.S. policy and greatly weakened the prospect any long-term chance at a substantive peace deal in the Middle East."

"By endorsing Israel's annexation of Jerusalem, President Trump is acting against international law, hurting U.S. interests at home and abroad, and destroying U.S. credibility on an international stage. The Trump Administration's actions will not promote peace; conversely, the decision destroys the prospect of peace, promotes violence, and dismantles the U.S. credibility as a diplomatic force around the world," the ADC statement concluded.

Council on American-Islamic Relations [CAIR]

On Wednesday, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, joined a coalition of Muslim, Interfaith and human rights groups at a news conference outside the White House in Washington, D.C., to respond to President's Trump's expected announcement this afternoon on the status of Jerusalem.

CAIR is calling on Americans of all backgrounds to contact their elected representatives to oppose Trump's "reckless" change of policy on Jerusalem.

In a statement reacting to the president's announcement on Jerusalem, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

"By overturning a decades-long policy adopted by administrations of both parties, President Trump is casting aside America's role as a mediator in the Middle East conflict, harming our Muslim allies and our nation's strategic foreign policy interests, offending the religious sensibilities of the world's 1.6 billion Muslims, and empowering political and religious extremists of all stripes at home and abroad. This dangerous, counterproductive and self-serving move should be rejected by every American who looks forward to a just and comprehensive resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Muslim Public Affairs Council [MPAC]

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Michael Germain

Become a Fan
Author 6312
Editor

(Member since Jun 3, 2007), 5 fans, 2 articles, 16 quicklinks, 313 comments, 1 diaries


Comment by Michael Germain:

The blind stupidity and naked fascism of the American GOPer party brought their catastrophic road show to the Middle East, with the Craven Head Cheeto making the idiotic announcement intending to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem. With the dire upheaval sure to occur, it is unlikely this move ever happens. It doesn't matter.


The veneer, as phony as it has been, of the US as an even handed broker of any kind of of peace process is no burned away. As much as the US has only pretended at evenhandedness, there has always been back channel methods of maintaining a perverse stability. Gone.


Instead, a nation as powerful as the United States of America is being driven into the ditch by a pathetic child who clearly never completed their toilet training. Donald Trump is as unhinged and lunatic as his party that he represents. There is no space between Prez Forrest Trump and the lunatic fascist scum of the GOPer party.


It's going to be a long four years. Why four years? There isn't going to be any impeachment. And Mueller can only indict, not remove. The Demicoward party is not going to retake either the Senate or the House next year because there has never been a party in the modern history of this country so clueless, leaderless, and rudderless. The Demicoward "base" would vote for Bernie in a blink, but the Establishment Demicowards love money just as much as their lunatic fascist scum GOPer pals.


What does this all have to do with yesterdays announcement? Decades of pointless and cowardly appeasement by the Democratic party. Bowing down before relentless fascism from the GOPer party, and from the fascist Likud/AIPAC Israeli militarists. They are all spun from the same soiled cloth.


Start buying guns and ammo. There's a storm comin...

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 7, 2017 at 3:27:02 PM

