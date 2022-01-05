American Muslims Condemn Call for Genocide of India's Muslims

American Muslims have condemned the recent open call of genocide of Muslims and other religious minorities in India by Hindu chauvinist leaders.

In a statement, US Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO), a conglomerate of 38 American Muslim entities, said the reluctance of nations to censure India only enables empowered Hindu nationalists in their crimes against humanity.

The USCMO recalled statements of Hindutva leaders such as Annapurna Maa who told the so-called Religious Parliament (Dharam Sansad) meeting last month in Haridwar.

"If you want to finish them off, then kill them... Even if just a hundred of us become soldiers and kill two million of them, we will be victorious... If you stand with this attitude only then will you be able to protect 'sanatana dharma' [absolutist Hinduism]," said Annapurna Maa, a leading Hindu. She urged attendees to "pray to Nathuram Godse," the Hindu who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi in 1948 for tolerance toward Muslims.

On January 1, 2022, for the second time in six months, a troll site for the web-auction of outspoken Indian and Kashmiri Muslim women as handmaids went viral.

Indian President Narendra Modi, who oversaw the 2002 massacre of Muslims in Gujarat state, the worst religious violence in Indian history, has recently directed Hindu chauvinist ire against Muslims in a televised address, saying Muslims "can be identified by their dress."

Mobs have been tearing down mosques at an alarming pace, replaced with Hindu shrines. Cow vigilantism is rampant, "beef-lynching" Muslims who sell, consume, or transport beef. Muslim and Christian religious holiday observances have been banned by some local state officials.

Last month, the Hindu Religious Parliament initiated a series of "Genocide Conventions" throughout India, led by the 400,000-member Juna Akhara, a historically militant force, under the theme "Warfare, Weapons, Triumph."

"Economic boycott won't work. Hindu groups need to update themselves. Swords look good on stage only. This battle will be won by those with better weapons," said Yati Narsinghanand, the militant movement's leader.

BJP leaders heard speakers call for a "Final Solution" for India's Muslims and remained silent or demonstrated approval.

"Like Myanmar, our police, our army, and every Hindu in India must pick up weapons and conduct this Safaayi Abhiyan (ethnic cleansing). There is no other option left," said Swami Prabodhoanand Giri.

BJP Chief Minister of Uttarakhand state genuflected before the religious leader and touched his foot. The swami was referencing Myanmar's collaborative government, military, and Buddhist genocide against the Rohingya Muslims.

Globally esteemed human rights organization Genocide Watch has issued two genocide alerts for India, the most of any country, warning that India is in late-stage "organization" of a genocide of Muslims.

Prominent media figures calling for "Hindu Rashtra," an exclusively Hindu nation, have sworn to "die and kill" for this goal and administered the same death-oath publicly to others taking a Nazi salute.

All of these statements are video recorded. Yet no nation or leader has uttered a contrary word.

"Not a peep, much less a condemnation, from the [Indian] gov't. Sad truth is that this deafening silence isn't the least bit surprising," Michael Kugelman of the Wilson Center tweeted.

