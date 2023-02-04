 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

American Fascists are in an Arms Race

(Page 1 of 6 pages)
It can't happen here by Sinclair Lewis
(Image by robkall)   Details   DMCA

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

Our media and politicians need to figure out that it's not a slur to call a fascist a fascist. It's merely descriptive

Ron DeSantis appears to have succeeded in his attempt to bully the College Board into stripping Black Lives Matter, discussion of gay Black thought leaders, and multiple well-known Black authors from their African American Studies Advance Placement course.

Over at the Popular.infonewsletter, Judd Legum et al noted yesterday that the College Board's revenue is increasingly coming from selling these courses (more and more students aren't taking the SATs "- their other revenue source "- as colleges move away from basing admissions on testing), so to maintain their viability and their CEO's $2.5 million annual salary, they apparently decided they pretty much had to bow to DeSantis' threats and those from the right wingers who preceded him and he was imitating.

In addition to threatening teachers with prison if they don't remove books from classrooms, arresting Black men who were told they could vote and did so, and now demanding menstrual histories from high school girls (presumably to look for pregnancies?), DeSantis has laid a reign of terror against minorities of all sort across his state.

Bullying like this is at the core of authoritarian behavior, as I noted in my Daily Take yesterday about DeSantis, and we need to start calling things what they are. And that must start with fascism.

Right now Ron DeSantis and multiple other Republican politicians are trying to out-fascist each other. While the media reports on the various efforts to criminalize women, ban books, end history lessons, and fill our communities with weapons of war, only rarely do they mention the political philosophy behind it all.

Although the word was only coined in the 1920s by Benito Mussolini to describe his movement in Italy, it describes a system of government and method for enacting political change that's as old as civilization.

And it's been on a rapid ascent in America since Trump rolled out his hate-and-fear campaign for president in 2015.

Fascism is intertwined with oligarchy

America's first major confrontation with fascism wasn't World War II: it was the Civil War. During the four decades leading up to that conflict, the American South had abandoned all pretense of democracy.

The Confederacy was an ethno-nationalist police state, run by a small number of plantation-owning oligarch families like Robert E. Lee's, and even being white was no protection from the Confederacy's brutality.

Although they weren't enslaved, poor whites had it rough in the Confederate states. They had no real access to due process, and in most cases were prevented from voting if they didn't own land. Even when they did vote, ballot boxes were stuffed or ballots were burned when elections didn't turn out the way the oligarchs wanted.

Through the period from the 1830s to the 1860s, as I document in The Hidden History of American Oligarchy, southern plantation owners' wealth and consolidation of political power radically increased because of the invention of the Cotton Gin that started spreading across the south in the 1820s.

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio network, live noon-3 PM ET.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Comments

4 people are discussing this page, with 7 comments

Zara Blandig

(Member since Nov 7, 2022)
Already happened

fascism is here

Submitted on Saturday, Feb 4, 2023 at 3:47:31 PM

Joseph Aliaso

(Member since Feb 19, 2022)
Name calling, sinning and cussing made America what it is.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023 at 3:07:26 PM

Zara Blandig

(Member since Nov 7, 2022)
click here This neonazi, is the kind of thing that likes Donald Trump.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023 at 10:00:11 PM

Zara Blandig

(Member since Nov 7, 2022)
Neo-Nazi previously implicated in plot to attack nuclear plants now arrested for planning grid sabotage around Baltimore to bring down nuke plant by baltimore. This neonazi, is the kind of thing that likes Donald Trump.

Submitted on Tuesday, Feb 7, 2023 at 10:05:49 PM

Michael Chavers

(Member since Oct 19, 2006)
I read this book when George W was in power and I was appalled at the abuse of power then, When Trump was installed I got scared. I worry about our Republic because It Can Happen Here. I think your article is spot on.

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023 at 1:04:50 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011)
Michael,

You may also find this of interest:

The Madness of George W. Bush: A Reflection on our Collective Psychosis by Paul Levy

Submitted on Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023 at 1:23:12 PM

Zara Blandig

(Member since Nov 7, 2022)
The hard-core fascists and trump supporters like Tom Cotton, say Biden is weak. They say he provoked the Russians, to start the Ukraine war, by withdrawing from Afghanistan. Not because the usa is surrounding Russia with nukes. Withdrawing from Afghanistan, was the best thing Biden ever did

Submitted on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023 at 10:22:36 PM

