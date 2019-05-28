American Echoes



Saigon, 2019

I've spent 13 of the last 17 months outside the USA, and have no plan or wish to return.



I wouldn't mind an honest cheeseburger now and then, however, but each version I've had here has been awful, with the worst something that came in a plastic bag, with the "burger" a brownish orange paste to be squeezed from a packet. Vietnamese pizzas, too, have been gross, with the crust too sweet and rubbery, the toppings scanty and scammy, and the no tomato, no cheese taste desperately jazzed up by squirts of mayonnaise and hot sauce. In downtown Saigon or Hanoi, there are first rate burger and pizza joints, I hear, but I rarely go there. In Osaka, Japan, I did have an excellent burger at a MOS.



My Americanness also surfaces in flash fantasies about baked macaroni and cheese, mashed potato with mushroom gravy and chicken fried steak, which I actually ordered at a Phnom Penh bar, only to have my spirit and dignity spat on, for everything about it was wrong. The best versions I've had were in San Antonio and Wolf Point. Richmond wasn't bad. McCook was disappointing.





