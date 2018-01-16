Power of Story Send a Tweet        
American Beauty and the Beasts

American Beauty and the Beasts
Beware, media fixating public on bull in a china shop gesticulating middle finger to world community, risks reelections of America's historic beasts. Yet, while gerrymandering and Donald Trump dispel decency, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Bear Tavern 5th graders mirror American beauty.

That our 45th isn't a presidential fit preferred by most is less horrific than allowing him to enter us in a race against ourselves, denigrating the educational achievements of Africans, Haitians whose courageous ancestors helped transfer us from European tyranny to our Land of the Free Exceptionalism, and Puerto Ricans who, while not William Howard Taft's Little Brown Brothers, were nonetheless invaded into American WWI conscription.

Narrowing POVs, myopic jargon and oblivious tweets are a colossal misuse of life limited by weather extremes, food deserts, Flint water and halfhearted renewable-energy prep.

Nonetheless, unless we fail to vote ourselves outside the box where Conservatism and Corporatism build our future on sand, we will again be the masters of our soul -- with this caveat: if we persist in wallowing in the avalanche of 21st-century Republicanism, We the People could collude in a PAC with the devil, instead of being the beauty all life on earth would lovingly embrace, for a morsel of respect.

So, shaking off forever, the dust of gender inequality, income disparity, rainforest destruction and animal slaughter for sport, let us cleanse the racist excrement smeared on our Statue of Liberty heritage, by a Jim Crow immigration ethos.

It's not just opportunists appointed to ignore American international history, lacking any appreciation for the sacrifice of tens of thousands of female-American, LGBTQ-American, Muslim-American, African-American, Asian-American, Latino-American and Native-American citizens who preserve, protect and defend all, including Caucasians. It's unseen brokers hedging anti-American bets.

From Estcourt Station Maine to San Diego California, Americans deserve better than a Pilate president washing his hands of American protectorates/territories. Our beauty is being both Good Samaritans and Good Stewards:

First-responders to Domestic Terrorism

Firefighters conquering city & forest fires

Volunteers rebuilding Texas and Florida post-Harvey and -Irma -- still insisting on more than a neophyte's bread-toss response to the punishing Maria aftermath in Puerto Rico -- while beasts expose us to offshore drilling perils for profit

In sharp contrast, countless nurses & caregivers, teachers & social workers, parents & police, doctors & lawyers, military families -- even some bankers and lobbyists, who sacrifice daily to uplift, heal and untether us from our sometimes-beastly past, revealing an enlightened harmonious future -- many, bearing little resemblance to our paleface Founding Fathers' gender or sexual persuasion.

Still America, beware corporate, religious and political magicians who pledge to turn us against each other, disappearing both our beauty and prestige, like Walmart publicly proclaiming its new $11.00 minimum wage while quietly firing employees; NOW Television CEO, Pastor Mark Burns, whitewashing the darkness shaming American diplomacy and Sarah Huckabee-Sanders selling her soul for those devoid of empathy.

Believing Trump is America's only elected beast is what fuels the imbalance between our past good & current ugliness, harassment and the harassed and our habitual tendency to lockstep with short-term memory.

October 1962, on the brink of nuclear war with Soviet Union, President Kennedy's primary concern, for thirteen days: a chain-of-command miscalculation. January 2018, for thirty-eight minutes, Hawaii experienced a nuclear miscalculation -- still believing duck and cover saves us from nuclear holocaust.

Calling out foreign hackers and domestic hucksters attempting a hoax on our reason, will vanquish foes to America's diverse beauty and expose corporate and congressional self-aggrandizement for the treason it is.

A giving character aligns us with the integrity of all life on earth, thus preventing America's destruction by the braggadocios and morally bankrupt. Racism, sexism and refusal to progress forward, are the beasts that threaten our epiphany, haunt our good deeds and deplete our finite existence.

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Racism, sexism and refusal to progress forward, are the beasts that threaten our epiphany, haunt our good deeds and deplete our finite existence.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 16, 2018 at 1:37:19 AM

