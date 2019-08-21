 
 
American Apocalypse: The Government's Plot to Destabilize the Nation Is Working

The U.S. government is working hard to destabilize the nation.

No, this is not another conspiracy theory.

Although it is certainly not far-fetched to suggest that the government might be engaged in nefarious activities that run counter to the best interests of the American people, doing so will likely brand me a domestic terrorist under the FBI's new classification system.

Observe for yourself what is happening right before our eyes.

Domestic terrorism fueled by government entrapment schemes. Civil unrest stoked to dangerous levels by polarizing political rhetoric. A growing intolerance for dissent that challenges the government's power grabs. Police brutality tacitly encouraged by the executive branch, conveniently overlooked by the legislatures, and granted qualified immunity by the courts. A weakening economy exacerbated by government schemes that favor none but a select few. An overt embrace of domestic surveillance tactics if Congress goes along with the Trump Administration's request to permanently re-authorize the NSA's de-activated call records program. Heightened foreign tensions and blowback due to the military industrial complex's profit-driven quest to police and occupy the globe.

The seeds of chaos are being sown, and it's the U.S. government that will reap the harvest.

Mark my words, there's trouble brewing.

Better yet, take a look at "Megacities: Urban Future, the Emerging Complexity," a Pentagon training video created by the Army for U.S. Special Operations Command.

The training video says a lot about the government's mindset, the way its views the citizenry, and the so-called "problems" that the government must be prepared to address in the near future through the use of martial law.

Even more troubling, however, is what this military video doesn't say about the Constitution, about the rights of the citizenry, and about the dangers of locking down the nation and using the military to address political and social problems.

The training video anticipates that all hell will break loose by 2030that's barely ten short years awaybut the future is here ahead of schedule.

We're already witnessing a breakdown of society on virtually every front.

By waging endless wars abroad, by bringing the instruments of war home, by transforming police into extensions of the military, by turning a free society into a suspect society, by treating American citizens like enemy combatants, by discouraging and criminalizing a free exchange of ideas, by making violence its calling card through SWAT team raids and militarized police, by fomenting division and strife among the citizenry, by acclimating the citizenry to the sights and sounds of war, and by generally making peaceful revolution all but impossible, the government has engineered an environment in which domestic violence is becoming almost inevitable.

The danger signs are screaming out a message

The government is anticipating trouble (read: civil unrest), which is code for anything that challenges the government's authority, wealth and power.

According to the Pentagon training video created by the Army for U.S. Special Operations Command, the U.S. government is grooming its armed forces to solve future domestic political and social problems.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

John W. Whitehead is an attorney and author who has written, debated and practiced widely in the area of constitutional law and human rights. Whitehead's aggressive, pioneering approach to civil liberties has earned him numerous accolades and (more...)
 

Rob Kall

Comment by Rob Kall:

This is the government under Trump, though I would expect that it was also under Obama and would be the same under any neoliberal Democrat, like Biden, Buttiegeg, Harris or Booker.


Submitted on Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 at 2:49:36 PM

