America the Corrupt

You've been around long enough. You've been following the stories. You know the score. It should not come as a surprise:

to hear that disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo will skate. The NY State Assembly has decided not to impeach him for sexually harassing at least 11 women, a decision critics says will allow the alleged sexual predator to run for office in 2022. It also suggests, in spite of well-documented criminal behavior, that Cuomo might avoid any consequences for his crimes. Just another day at the office. The system is working fine. [Update: after a fierce backlash, the Assembly announced it will complete Cuomo's impeachment investigation. Another con? Believe it when it happens.]

to learn both Roberta Kaplan of "Time's Up" and Alphonso David of "Human Rights Campaign" secretly colluded with Cuomo to discredit one of the women accusing him of sexual harassment. Ironically, both of the high-profile advocacy groups they lead were created with the express purpose of defending women who were preyed upon by powerful men. Behind the scenes, Kaplan and David did the opposite. They joined the smear. Right about now you might be asking yourself, why would a "liberal" organization aid and abet the monsters in our midst? Look no further than Neera Tanden and Cenk Uygur.

to see the Biden Administration, working with British authorities, torture an innocent man and lie about why they're doing it. Julian Assange is locked up inside Belmarsh Prison for publishing the truth about US involvement in the Middle East. No one disputes the veracity of the documents or the videos Assange released. That's the problem. The materials are indisputable evidence of US and British complicity in war crimes. So, naturally, instead of going after the perps who committed the crimes, namely, themselves, the authorities go after the guy who exposed them. Hilarious. Here's another fun fact: both the son and the husband of the Chief Magistrate in charge of Assange's case, Lady Emma Arbuthnot, are deeply involved in the military / intelligence entities Assange exposed. Looks like your carta ain't so damn magna anymore, n'est pas? But then you already knew that.

to read Daniel Hale went to prison. He's the intelligence analyst who revealed Barack Obama was lying about the accuracy, and the legality, of his drone assassination program. He was charged, arrested and tried under the 1917 "Espionage Act." Prosecutors argued that telling the world the former president's drone strikes were killing 90% more civilians than insurgents made Hale a threat to US interests. The judge agreed, ruling his actions "risked damage to the safety and security" of America. Hale was sentenced to 45 months behind bars. (What an idiot! Had he kept his mouth shut, who knows? He might have murdered enough innocents to be able to purchase a mansion in some gated enclave somewhere. See below.)

to know the man Hale exposed as a "child killer" will walk through the valley of death he created without so much as a scratch. Instead, he'll be celebrating his 60th birthday on his $12 million estate in the very exclusive confines of Martha's Vineyard. The former president was only too happy to publicize the bash. Wink wink nudge nudge. But when photos of the celebration went viral, the Drone Assassin was not pleased. How would it look for him to be partying hardy while so many Americans can't pay rent or buy food or violently overthrow their gov't? Not good, that's how it would look. And before you can say Harry Whittington, the leaker apologized and the photos disappeared. Next stop, Afghanistan!

to discover the Democratic machine is committed to purging progressives running for elected office. Nina Turner was up in the polls, had a national following, advocated for policies a majority of her constituents supported and still lost to a DNC-loving "moderate." The entire establishment did a kooky-dance after Turner's primary defeat, led by warmonger Hillary Clinton and Big Pharma front man James Clyburn. Who needs Republicans when you have rotted stooges like these guarding the gates?

to realize the "Squad" is an advertisement for bait-and-switch politics. Since entering Congress, its members have made lots of noise but done little legislatively. Talked about power, but wielded none. In some cases, they appear to have made things worse. This isn't rocket science. They can't campaign on a worker-friendly agenda, abandon it once elected and then complain when folks get testy. Congress has enough phony blowhards already. Speaking of which, pity poor AOC, the Squad's youthful face. She promised to take on corrupt politicians and the corrupt system they created and she's pirouetted on both. In one instance she even joined the other side. Twelve million followers baa-baaing right off a cliff. She should be embarrassed. She's not.

to learn the US gov't supports Israel's system of "apartheid" in the occupied territories, including stealing Palestinian land and murdering Palestinians who object or fight back. Even when the murder takes place in broad daylight. Even when the murder is choreographed by the Israeli military. Even when the murder is celebrated by delusional Israeli citizens. (In the Abby Martin documentary, one young man says the state should "carpet bomb" Gaza and the West Bank, followed by a nervous laugh.) The US vetoes any attempt to bring justice to the Palestinian cause, while the international community acts as if powerless. For its efforts, BDS, the movement to tell the truth about the illegal occupation and to hold the Israeli gov't accountable, is labeled "anti-Semitic" in 35 states. Even ice cream is smeared. "Let's not lose our heads over a quibble," US officials wag a bloodied finger. "They're only 'mowing the lawn'."

to watch the infection rate for the Delta variant skyrocket in Republican-controlled states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Florida and Mississippi. All six governors have refused to mandate any of the protocols recommended by health experts. Let people decide for themselves whether or not to get vaccinated or to wear masks in the middle of a deadly pandemic. One of them actually said the way to fight the disease is through "prayer and fasting." Not safety guidelines implemented by health professionals. Religious stupidity. Allow me to submit a modest proposal: anyone who refuses to wear a mask or to get vaccinated, regardless of the reason, must sign a waiver with the state that makes it clear, in legally binding language, that, by refusing to follow CDC mandates, the individual forfeits the right to publicly funded medical supplies and / or treatment in the event of an infection. You get sick, you die. Freedom, right?

None of this should be surprising. The world's first democracy has devolved into a for-profit criminal enterprise that functions solely for the benefit of an elite ruling class. We've gone mad, our politics driven by religious reprobates, corporate villains and right-wing terrorists. Everyone else is expendable. It's not even close. America starts illegal wars, slaughters millions of innocent people, steals their resources and struts about the world stage as if a paragon of virtue, pawning her hired killers as heroes.

Maybe corrupt isn't the right word.