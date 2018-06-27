

What in the world has this nation's ongoing immigration dilemma have to do with the economic theory referred to as the law of supply and demand? Actually there is a direct connection. In the following discussion we'll see how the combination of the two can be thought of as the root cause of the massive immigration problem America now faces.

To begin let's review what is going on as this immigration situation has reached a state of crisis, in fact a humanitarian crisis. It has become very apparent that everything that Donald Trump touches somehow turns into a massive controversy or some kind of crisis. And he has done it again with his latest twisted policy relating to border security.

A large portion of this country and its people are in an uproar over this issue. Americans who have feelings for their fellow human beings are enraged as they continue to see this government separate young children, and even toddlers, from their parents. On the other hand we have the cold, heartless Americans, typically staunch Trump supporters, who are not bothered in the least by what is happening.

Trump initiated this travesty when he introduced his policy of zero tolerance for immigrants from countries south of the border who have been attempting to enter into this country, many seeking asylum. When the situation blew up in his face, and after he took a heavy moral beating by the majority of the media and angry people across America, he had no choice but to rescind the policy.

He issued an executive order that was no more than a token gesture and does nothing to fix the overall problem or do anything to reunite some 2300 children with their parents. Now all we see is mass confusion and a total lack of coordination between various government agencies to try to bring this situation under control.

On MSNBC I watched as a reporter/translator interview two women from South American countries who were holding little children. The reporter asked them why they would even try to enter the US when they knew there was a good chance that they would be separated from their children.

They said that, in their countries, they were in such great danger from gangs, thugs and other criminals that they feared for their lives and those of their children each and every day. They had heard that this separation of kids from their parents was happening but that, even with that knowledge, they had to try to enter America to save their children's' lives. In other words even if they might never see their children again that would be better than allowing them to be killed.

That says it all, that's an indication of the desperation of these immigrants and why their attempts to enter this country will continue. So with all that said then what might be the natural solution to this dilemma?

To come up with a viable solution we will need to return to the direct connection with America's immigration problem and the law of supply and demand. What is the root cause of this problem, how did this situation ever come about and who are the responsible parties for the current mess?

We still have immigrants coming here from various overseas countries but not to the same extent as in the past. Things have changed over decades. In the past immigrants, largely from Europe and Asia, came here, took jobs that few Americans wanted, and then went through the process of becoming citizens.

Then things began to change. Decades ago many U.S. companies that were searching for ways to reduce labor costs and increase profits suddenly became aware that plenty of cheap labor was available south of America's border. They had seen small numbers of mostly Mexicans come over the border illegally and then take jobs with companies in California and Florida that produced farm products.

What we have here is a classic example of how the law of supply and demand works. These U.S. companies made it known that they had a great many jobs and would hire undocumented immigrants, i.e., they created a strong demand for workers. And so illegal immigrants filled that demand. If the demand for cheap labor had never been created by these corporations then the supply chain would never materialized. .

While thousands of corporations were breaking this country's immigration laws which U.S. president ever demanded that they be called to task and assessed massive penalties for their violations? Not one. And why? Simply because the government was not going to do anything to stifle corporations' objectives to vastly increase profits which would grow their businesses and the economy.

There are about 12.5 million of undocumented immigrants in the U.S. with about 3.5 in California and Florida alone. They are doing the work that typical Americans refuse to do, working on farms in California and Florida; they cut and fertilize our lawns, work in our restaurants, and in our car washes. They have become a part of our society, in effect; they have been assimilated into our culture. The vast majority of them are very law abiding, pay taxes, and are respectful of others.

Here's what I believe can and must happen for the good of this country and all parties to this issue. There is a word called attrition, the definition of which is "the process of gradually reducing the strength or effectiveness of something because of certain conditions." Now what could trigger such attrition in this sizable part of the American job force and what might the net effect be?

