America's evil empire of grain and gas geopolitics

America's story of evil empire one could say began in 1949, when the openly secret budgets of the CIA began. The passage of the Central Intelligence Agency Act exempted the newly created spy agency from public financial disclosure. The CIA act was a radical departure from the Constitution, which is clear about public accounting and disclosure. The CIA act created a blunt and illegal constitutional carve out.

Fast forward now to 1995, which was the last attempt to balance the budget. The effort broke and failed, realizing that pensions and social security could not fiscally keep up with rising life expectancies.

Then it was decided to lower life-expectancy rates. The budget deal imploded in October of 1995, and one month later in November the FDA approved OxyContin and started the predatory lending. The pill mills and predatory lending were directed at the same neighborhoods throughout the country.

This was arguably the beginning of the "great reset" - the great con, that is designed to transfer wealth from the public to a small group of elite oligarchs. This is being accomplished through eco-terrorism and eco-warfare, using aluminum lipid nanoparticles, acting as a pulmonary delivery system, producing Covid, along with the required propaganda, deception, censorship of dissent, and psychological operations, necessary to pull off the scam.

Most significantly, the "great reset" is backed by at least $21 billion in dark money hidden and taken from the US Treasury via FASAB accounting standard 56, that essentially legalized secret national security spending. FASAB also permits the government agencies to "modify" public financial statements and move expenditures from one line item to another, and allows federal agencies from refusing to disclose to the public. This basically allows the federal agencies, just like the mafia, keep two sets of books...

The federal agencies allowed to make use of the new authority to 'modify' public financial statements includes 154 different agencies and bodies, from the Smithsonian Foundation to the CIA, to the SEC, to the Farm Credit Administration, to the Housing and Urban Development Agency (HUD), to the Railroad Retirement Board. The idea that any of these agencies can submit altered public financial reports, or refuse to report at all, under the rubric of national security is abhorrent, and the root of the criminal operations of the National Security State (NSA), that we now see in the NATO-driven Ukraine war.

After August 15, 1971, and the US closing of the gold window, the policy of the US government under the control of Rockefeller puppet Henry Kissinger, Nixon's National Security Advisor, was to control and not develop the economies of countries around the world. US policy officials started referring to themselves as neo-Malthusians. Population reduction in developing countries as opposed to technology transfer and industrial growth strategies became the dominant policy moving forward. This was another return to nineteenth-century British colonialism.

The architects of the Nixon strategy of taking the dollar off the gold standard were the merchant banks of the city of London. They saw a golden opportunity in the Nixon, Rockefeller decision to leave the gold standard.

London would again become a major center of world finance, once more using borrowed money of American Eurodollars.

In May 1973, while the dollar was dropping fast, a group of 84 of the world's top financial and political leaders met at Saltsjobaden, Switzerland, the secluded island resort of the Swedish Wallenberg banking family. This gathering of Austrian Prince Bernhard's Bilderberg Group heard an American, Walter Levy, propose a scenario for an imminent 400% increase in OPEC petroleum reserves.

On April 24, 1974, during the worldwide crisis caused and directed by the Bilderberg, the 400% increase in oil prices, prompted Henry Kissinger to issue the top-secret National Security Council Study Memorandum 200 (NSSM 200), which dealt with the subject of 'implications of Worldwide Population for US Security and Overseas Interests'.

The dissolution of the old Bretton Woods gold standard was used by the London, New York Anglo-Americans financial establishment to buy time, while policy insiders prepared a shocking new monetarist design, a 'paradigm shift.'

NSSM 200 posited that population expansion in select developing countries that also contained important strategic resources wanted by U.S. corporate oligarchs were potential US 'national security threats.' Kissinger carried out the Bilderberg craven hegemonic plan by naming 13 target countries. The 13 countries targeted by Kissinger were Brazil, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Nigeria, Mexico, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkey, Ethiopia and Columbia. Special plans were developed for Eastern Europe and the Ukraine, as they foresaw the threat to Anglo hegemony that Russia and China would become.

The Bilderberg, Rockefeller, and Kissinger demonous manipulations were a perverse variation on the old mafia 'protection racket' game. The same Anglo-Americans who manipulated political events causing the Arab, Israeli wars, that created the 400% increase in oil prices, then reacted to the countries that were victims of the financial assault and 'offered' to lend them petrodollars to finance their purchase of the oil and other imported imports, at vastly inflated interest rates. The petrodollars were used simply to refinance deficits, rather than to finance the creation of new infrastructure, or to help agriculture, or to improve the living standards of the people of the world.

