America's children: caught in the crosshairs of the NRA and the gun industry

3/2/18

stop the kiling
(Image by blogcea.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Can you imagine the psychological trauma that children across America are going through as they hear of one school shooting after another? When sitting at their desks, instead of concentrating on the subject under discussion, they may well be thinking that someone could come bursting into their room at any time and gun them all down.

There is enough pressure and stress that goes with getting an education and now these kids have to worry about being killed right in their own classroom. How in the world did we ever get to this low point in our history when this kind of fear is now planted into the minds of our children?

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut reacted to this latest mass shooting by saying that America is the only country in the world that allows its children to be mercilessly gunned down by military style assault weapons.

We have a government that is spending billions fighting against suspected terrorists in various parts of the world and has done nothing to stop deadly domestic terrorists from slaughtering their fellow Americans, including these helpless children.

The gun industry and its close associate the NRA are clearly aiding and abetting these domestic terrorists; they are actually facilitating these mass shootings. And our government, primarily the office of the president and the Congress, are allowing them to do so, to spread deadly weaponry across this country.

What we are seeing is a form of warfare, not against a foreign enemy, but against the children of America. The gun industry and the NRA continue working to expand sales and distribution of assault weapons, bump stocks and high capacity ammunition magazines which, in a relatively short time, can kill scores of individuals and wound hundreds more; exactly what happened in the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

They are providing this weaponry to domestic terrorists who then use them to kill these helpless children in schools in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, Parkland, Florida and numerous others. No child in any school is safe from these predators. Certain members of this Congress watch as this killing goes on and continue to allow them to happen, refusing to take necessary actions to stop the carnage.

Complicity: when the gun industry, with the help of the NRA, continues to provide this deadly weaponry to domestic terrorists, and members of Congress who possess the power to do something to drastically reduce the incidence of these atrocities refuse to do so, then that clearly is complicity.

Can any one of these cowardly politicians justify in any way how these deadly weapons can be bought legally by 18 year olds and even someone who has a past that includes mental problems?

Watch this video that identifies some of the NRA's biggest supporters in Congress, those who are recipients of NRA campaign donations. Listen as they express their sincere sympathy for the victims and offer their "thought and prayers" for the victims and their families. When they pretend that they are very distressed by what happened in the mass shooting at the high school in Parkland, Florida on February 15 they come across as nothing more than hypocrites.

Check out this article which identifies a large group of members of Congress, specifically Republicans, who kneel down and feed at the NRA campaign troughs.

The NRA has two ways by which it establishes control over these members of Congress. First they get them addicted to campaign contributions and that works beautifully. Then if any one of these politicians doesn't "play ball" and bend to its dictates the NRA works to develop strong candidates in their party to go up against them in primary elections.

And, as the video indicates, these same pitiful politicians all voted to overturn a bill making it harder for people with a history of mental illness to buy guns. The following was reported on yahoo.com:

"One of Trump's first actions in the White House was to quash former President Barack Obama's recommendation for a new regulation that would prevent people with severe mental health illnesses from purchasing guns."

"In early 2017, the Republican-controlled Congress invoked the Congressional Review Act to revoke the rule with House Judiciary Resolution 40 , which Trump swiftly signed it into law. The NRA commended Trump for counteracting Obama's last-minute gun grab and government overreach."

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues. He is a featured writer on Opednews and Nation of Change and his articles have appeared on many other websites (more...)
 

Michael Payne

What's happening with these ongoing mass shootings is a dark stain on the souation. We must find the ways to remove that stain and cleanse this society of this domestic terrorism.

Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 4:43:04 PM

Gary Williamson

"We are in the 45th day of 2018 and we have already have had 18 school shootings in this country; that is beyond comprehension, pure madness." -- Michael Payne

Actually, the assertion of there being '18 school shootings in 45 days' is what should properly be called "pure madness".

"No, there haven't been 18 school shootings in 2018. That number is flat wrong."

Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 8:30:47 PM

Anton Vodvarka

Perhaps we should pay more attention to the pharmaceutical industry's crosshairs that students are caught in. Every student-induced school shooting involved psychotropic drugs such as the widely-used Ritalin. Guns don't walk into schools by themselves, they are carried in by psychotic people. Canada has approximately the same percentage of gun ownership as the USA but a fraction of the gun casualties. Her universal health care system including psychiatric care tends to discover severe problems early and offers continuous care and medication. Misuse of psychotropic drugs and our rotten medical system are at the heart of this problem.

Friday, Mar 2, 2018 at 9:28:48 PM

