Exclusive to OpEdNews:
America's Role In The New Era

The Empire
[This article is offered as a comment on "Donald Trump and The Coming Fall of American Empire" , an interview with historian Alfred McCoy about his book: "In The Shadows of the American Century --"]

Many predict that America's role as the Number One superpower in the world will be eclipsed in the near future by the rising influence and economic strength of China. I don't see it that way, and my reasons are based neither upon an unapologetic patriotism, nor an authoritative insider's knowledge of political and economic policies. Perhaps this may be only an exercise in wishful thinking.

America earned the Number One Superpower status as a consequence of World Wars I and WWII with the collapse of the British Empire, which held that position for two or three centuries, and a twice-defeated Germany. The "power" of a nation traditionally consists both of industrial wealth and military might, which historically has allowed it to dominate and subjugate other countries. But a modern "superpower" has other requisites: mainly its position as a model of democracy in an awakening world, as reflected in its internal and external policies; and the respect and trust it gains by practicing those policies, as evidenced by what it contributes to the world, not by what it takes.

After WWII, America financed the reconstruction of Europe, admittedly in self-interest, to prevent the spread of communism and counter the rising power of the USSR. Time after time, both the government and the private sector have given generously for international emergencies; and America has long served as a refuge for oppressed and poverty-stricken peoples. Going back to the Civil War era, President Lincoln was admired throughout the world as a great liberator for abolishing slavery. The Peace Corps and similarly dedicated non-governmental agencies are good examples of American altruism. And for much of the 20 th century, as of now, America's military power was widely - although not always wisely - deployed to protect "friendly" nations threatened by external takeover or revolution.

Somewhere along the line, the aura of respect towards America changed, even though its facade of wealth and freedom is still much admired and emulated. Much as the now defunct USSR represented "the evil empire" to us, today, in the eyes of many people in third world countries, we have become the purveyors of evil and poverty as large corporations representing the extremes of self-interest and unscrupulous capitalistic ventures became more influential in American domestic and foreign policy, e.g.: Iran, Vietnam, Iraq, Chile, Central America, etc.

On this score, China is not qualified or ready to replace America. It seems to be following the same path of self-interest and massive consumption that needs to devour everything in sight to sustain and expand its economy. To do so will necessitate the same kinds of aggressive policies that have cost us favor in many parts of the world. For the foreseeable future, such demands on the world's resources cannot be fully offset merely by green technologies. Inevitably, they can only be met by denying other countries a fair share of material progress while, at the same time, hastening the deterioration of our shared environment.

WWII vet retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member



The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

John Jonik

It is unfair to blame so much on the whole continental mass of the Americas. It's just one entity...the USA that's to blame...uber alles.
It is not hard, nor ineffective, to just say "the US" instead of the nickname, "America", for this country.
To call the US "America" comes off too much like a "patriotic" propaganda term...easy to sing though it may be. It has nothing to do with geographical terminology.
Plus...many in the OTHER Americas may not wish to be lumped into the gang in the US OF America that's responsible for so much global havoc.

This may be seen as "GC" (Geographical Correctness), but...which is preferable?....correctness or incorrectness?


David William Pear

Ah yes, the U.S.A. is not the whole continent of North and South America, just wishful thinking.

Likewise, the rest of America may not like to be lumped into the "United States of America".

So as I asked K.V. Ramani in a comment; what are us "Americans" supposed to call ourselves---Columbians seems good given our worship of Christopher that we even named our capitol the D of C, but the name Columbians is already taken.

Any suggestions?

Kenneth Johnson

'O Columbia, the gem of the ocean,The home of the brave and the free,
The shrine of each patriot's devotion,
A world offers homage to thee.
Thy mandates make heroes assemble,
When Liberty's form stands in view;
Thy banners make tyranny tremble,
When borne by the red, white, and blue!'

David William Pear

Is the US Empire destined to fall as did the British Empire? Empires do have a way of hanging on like some people that God would have let die decades earlier. Like Rome, Britain finally extended itself one war too may.

WW1 was not started by some obscure Serbian assassin that killed some duke that nobody gave a darn for; not according to the "Hidden History of WW1"; it was planned for a decade and initiate by Britain as it saw Germany becoming the economic and financial leader in Europe.

WW1 led to WW2 after Germany was reindustrialized by U.S. tsars of capitalism looking for someplace to invest because the US was mired in a depression. Fascism was in favor as it is today for capitalists looking for profits.

Hitler doesn't seem so evil anymore compared to U.S. crazies and holocausts since WW2---a toothbrush mustache looks good on Bush and Obama---and Nixon, Kissinger, Bush Sr, Z-Big, W.J. Clinton, Madeline Albright, H.R. Clinton, Cheney, neocons and the crazies today.

WW2 was the war too many for not-so-great Britain.

One war too many looks like it is just around the world corner---maybe Iran or North Korea. Heil Trump !

