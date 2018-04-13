This piece was reprinted by OpEdNews with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

One interesting and completely undeniable fact that we don't talk about nearly enough is how Syria has been a target for regime change by the US-centralized power establishment since long before the uprising in 2011.

Proponents of US military interventionism in Syria will avoid addressing this known fact like the plague. They're more than happy to dispute claims about false flags and the White Helmets, but if you start asking them "Hey don't you think it's a little odd that the government we're all freaking out about right now just so happens to be one that's been a target for regime change by US defense and intelligence agencies since long before any of this started?" they get real squirmy all of a sudden.

It's true though. Let's go over five key items in the mountain of evidence for this, starting with the most recent and working our way backward:

The Roland Dumas Statement

Roland Dumas is the former Foreign Minister of France, and he stated that he was made aware of the violence in Syria in 2009, two years before it started.

"I'm going to tell you something," Dumas said on French station LCP. "I was in England two years before the violence in Syria on other business. I met with top British officials, who confessed to me that they were preparing something in Syria. This was in Britain not in America. Britain was organizing an invasion of rebels into Syria. They even asked me, although I was no longer minister for foreign affairs, if I would like to participate. Naturally, I refused, I said I'm French, that doesn't interest me.''

''This operation goes way back. It was prepared, preconceived and planned," Dumas added. Prepared, preconceived, and planned.

The 2006 William Roebuck Cable

A December 13, 2006 cable published by WikiLeaks reveals how five years prior to the beginning of the violence, the US government (USG) was seeking out weaknesses of the Assad government which could be exploited to undermine it. William Roebuck, an official at the US embassy in Damascus, said this in his summary of the cable:

"We believe Bashar's weaknesses are in how he chooses to react to looming issues, both perceived and real, such as the conflict between economic reform steps (however limited) and entrenched, corrupt forces, the Kurdish question, and the potential threat to the regime from the increasing presence of transiting Islamist extremists. This cable summarizes our assessment of these vulnerabilities and suggests that there may be actions, statements, and signals that the USG can send that will improve the likelihood of such opportunities arising."

This excellent Truthout article from 2015 goes into further details about the cable's examination of the ways Syria and its relationship with Iran could be undermined, and documents the recurring theme of the US government's plan to provoke a rash overreaction from Assad against the various oppositional factions in Syria using psyops to foment paranoia about coup plots. The theme of Assad "overreacting" to demonstrations in 2011 has been loudly trumpeted by the western mass media ever since the violence erupted, which the US and its allies were involved in creating from the very beginning.

The General Wesley Clark Statement

General Wesley Clark made the following statement on Democracy Now in 2007 about a conversation he had with a general in 2001:

"About 10 days after 9/11, I went through the Pentagon and I saw Secretary Rumsfeld and Deputy Secretary Wolfowitz. I went downstairs just to say hello to some of the people on the Joint Staff who used to work for me, and one of the generals called me in.

