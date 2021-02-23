 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 2/23/21

America's Leaders and Citizens Fail To Grasp The Enormity Of Our Predicament

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)
The freezing event in Texas last week stands as a precursor of what's coming to all of America. The electrical grid crashed. People died. Chaos dominated. Confusion spread. Anger multiplied.

It's confounding to this writer that few leaders address it, and the entire mainstream media avoid this issue and even suppress it at all costs. Here's a quote by Isaac Marion, author of The Burning World of what we face in future years. He connects the dots:

"The apocalypse didn't happen overnight. The world didn't end in a satisfying climax of explosive special effects. It was slow. It was boring. It was one little thing at a time. One building here another factory over there. [One plastic container tossed into the ocean and then another and another until their numbers reached 5.25 trillion floating or sunk beneath the waves.] One moral compromise, one abandoned ideal, and one more justified injustice. No dramatic wave of destruction sweeping across the world, just scattered spots of rot forming throughout the decades, seemingly isolated incidents until the moment they all merged." Isaac Marion, The Burning World

Do you understand that profound last sentence""seemingly isolated incidents until the moment they all merged"?

Every 30 days, Congress imports another 100,000 legal and illegal immigrants from around the world onto the shores of America. It totals over a million more people added, net gain, annually. Our elected leaders don't have a plan on how to take care of them, they don't understand the long-term ramifications, nor do they propose any solutions. They just keep jamming them into airplanes, fly them into America and insert them into cities across America. No clue of the consequences! (Source: www.PewResearchCenter.org)

What does it mean, when ""they all merged"? It's SO apparent to me because I've seen the consequences and results when all those seemingly desperate situations all 'merged'. Visit India to see it. Or China. Or, Mexico City. Or, Sao Paulo. Or, Rio. Or, LA, New York City, Chicago, Houston, San Francisco, etc. I have!

They can't solve their population problems. They've become victims of their fecundity rates. Millions, in fact, billions of people live at the bottom rung of the "human misery index."

And yet, we don't think it will happen to us here in the USA.

Frosty Wooldridge possesses a unique view of the world, cultures and families in that he has bicycled around the globe 100,000 miles, on six continents and six times across the United States in the past 30 years.
 
