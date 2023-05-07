America's Gun Violence: Thoughts and Prayers

"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic. Let me say it again: Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it's an international embarrassment."

President Biden, the Rose Garden - April 08, 2021

"Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter."

Isaiah 5:20 NIV

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results."

Albert Einstein



March for Our Lives 091 - Ban Assault Rifles Clock

(Image by Amaury Laporte) Details DMCA



Foreword

America's uniquely nightmarish pariah status, as a 'guns and profit over people' state, is ironclad, irreversible and insane.

Mockery-laden 'thoughts and prayers' default responses to daily mass killings are trite, trifling, and thoughtless.





Thoughts and Prayers

Swimming in a tank of killer-sharks in the throes of a feeding frenzy, and expecting not to be shredded to minute particles in a nanosecond.

Thoughts and Prayers

**

Absorbing copious amounts of a deadly viral pathogen, and hoping to live a long, healthy, unencumbered life.

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).