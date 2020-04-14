 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

America's Functional Atheism

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 514931
Message James Haught

America's Functional Atheism

By James A. Haught

Some jokes reveal truths. Remember the quip that "no Christian wants to go to heaven right now"? Obviously, the hidden truth is that most Christians secretly doubt church promises of paradise. (Unlike Muslim suicide bombers.)

Well, I think secret disbelief goes deeper, saturating most of this "Christian nation." A majority of Americans behave as if they doubt the reality of gods, devils, heavens, hells, miracles, visions, prophecies and the rest of church supernaturalism. For most of society, daily life proceeds in a manner generally called "functional atheism" (acting as if God doesn't exist).

Even priests and ministers have secret doubts. That's why skeptics created The Clergy Project, an online refuge where troubled preachers come out of the closet to reveal their uncertainty about holy dogmas. Scores have confessed, so far. Disclosures first were published in a report titled "Preachers Who Are Not Believers" and later assembled in a book, Caught in the Pulpit: Leaving Belief Behind.

At a British book symposium, author Graham Lawton declared that "no one really believes in religion, not even priests." He said cultures give lip-service to supernatural beliefs, but it's a false pretense, as in "The Emperor's New Clothes."

"If you ask quite religious people about the claims that are made by religion like the fact that God's watching you they don't really believe that," he said.

Well, Lawton is mostly right, but not entirely. America contains a significant streak of what sociologists call "intense" religion. A 2017 Harvard study found that more than in other advanced nations hard-line, narrow-minded, far-right Christians remain fervent in the United States. In fact, they're the heart of the Republican Party's base. Big-money television preachers still reap hundreds of millions of dollars. Also, an estimated 10 million Americans are Pentecostals who "speak in tongues." These worshipers clearly believe supernatural dogmas.

However, they're a shrinking fringe, relentlessly retreating. Most of America is turning secular with amazing rapidity. Church membership has dropped 20 percent in the past two decades. Around a third of young adults say their religion is "none." In general, supernatural faith is dying, and the rest of the nation lives by functional atheism.

Panic is growing among some church figures. Conservative writer Rod Dreher fears America's swelling secularism so much that he wrote a book, The Benedict Option, urging believers to renounce mainstream society and bond in private communes like Benedictine monks in monasteries. For Dreher, the Supreme Court approval of same-sex marriage was a Waterloo, the worst of many defeats, for his type of hidebound, intolerant Christians. It cast them as bigoted gay-haters out of step with the nation. Dreher wrote:

"Christians who hold to the biblical teaching about sex and marriage have the same status in culture, and increasingly in law, as racists."

Well, the Bible decrees (Lev. 20:13) that gay males must be put to death. Does Dreher want Christians to hold to that biblical teaching about sex?

So far, I haven't seen any fundamentalists heading for cloisters. But maybe they should, because they're shriveling to an unappetizing fringe, while the rest of America increasingly lives by functional atheism.

(from Patheos / Daylight Atheism, June 24, 2019)

 

Rate It | View Ratings

James Haught Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Haught is editor emeritus of West Virginia's largest newspaper, The Charleston Gazette-Mail. He can be reached by phone at 304-348-5199 or e-mail at Email address.)James A. Haught is editor emeritus of West Virginia's (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Megachurch Mess

Feeding 7.7 Billion

Religion-Tinged Politics

Coal Mine Wars

The Dreams that Stuff is Made Of

Sagan: Brilliant Skeptic

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 