 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

America's Bitches (satire)

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     (# of views)   1 comment
Author 11671
Message lila york
Become a Fan
  (98 fans)
- Advertisement -

Black humor but gets to the point. Probably useful to pass this along to anyone you know who just hates Assange for reasons they themselves don't quite get - or those who buy propaganda without question.

The system would not let me link this as a quicklink for some reason. It is not video friendly. Since the system is demanding 250 words here (though redundant) I will link another site - the 27th online Assange vigil sponsored by Consortium News. here

It is 3 hours so feel free to skip around the video. For future, CN does this every Friday evening.

Below is the short video from Honest Ads.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

lila york Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Lila York is a choreographer and activist. "The Central Intelligence Agency owns everyone of any significance in the major media." -- William Colby (Former CIA Director) "We'll know our disinformation program is complete when everything (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Fukushima - The Elephant in the Room

JFK to 911: Everything is a Rich Man's Trick - - a film by Francis Richard Conolly The Rise of the American Shadow Govt

Your Smart Phone is Big Brother in your Pocket. Ditch it.

THE FED IS STARVING THE WORLD

The Election Fraud Resource List - How They Stole it from Bernie

A dozen bankers are destroying civilization- and governments don't care

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

John Lawrence Ré

Become a Fan
Author 78374

(Member since Apr 17, 2012), 20 fans, 2 articles, 1204 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Priceless.

Submitted on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 4:06:15 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 