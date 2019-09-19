America, a nation drifting aimlessly, with no real vision for the country's future directions



Have we ever heard of our government developing and following a plan for the future direction of this country, one that would include very specific objectives? Of course not, because that's not what this government does.

Could any major corporation, hospital, or an important non-profit organization, remain in business if it didn't develop such a plan with clear-cut objectives?

This country, because of its government, follows no real plan, is drifting aimlessly around and about, not thinking about the course it should be following. It has been going in the wrong direction for many years, wasting its valuable resources on endless wars, and doing nothing to develop new and innovative ideas such as alternative energy sources.

Talk about continuing to go in the wrong direction. How in the world can we the people tolerate this massive inequality of wealth and income between those at the very top and the rest of Americans?

While America was drifting, with no real planning being done, the combination of Corporate America and a do-nothing Congress gave away this nation's world-class manufacturing sector to China. Corporate America took advantage of ultra-cheap labor in China and other foreign nations to generate greater and greater profits. As a result, the American worker has never recovered.

What has happened to the creativity and innovation that once drove America to greater and greater heights? We currently have so many opportunities to solve this country's many pressing problems but they are not being seized, mostly because we continue to be plagued by a stagnant Congres, whose members appear to be in a deep, lasting sleep.

Well, while this country has no plan of any kind, guess which major nation now is following its 13th consecutive 5-year plan covering the period 2016-2020. For each plan made there have been Focus areas. The following list was obtained from a Wikipedia article:

Focus areas for China's Thirteenth 5-Year plan 2016-2020