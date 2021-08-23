America The Great by Irene Fowler & Blair Gelbond

FOREWORD

Ceaseless onslaughts mounted against the ramparts of democracy, which characterize factions of the body politic, and a significant portion of American society, will undoubtedly have existential implications for global democracy. Whilst we ponder the deleterious effects that this sad state of affairs will bring to bear on worldwide stability, peace and prosperity, Blair Gelbond and I, would request that you spare a thought for emerging economies and fragile Democracies.

"In the Republic, Plato imagines human beings chained for the duration of their lives in an underground cave, knowing nothing but darkness. Their gaze is confined to the cave wall, upon which shadows of the world are thrown. They believe these flickering shadows are reality. If, Plato writes, one of these prisoners is freed and brought into the sunlight, he will suffer great pain. Blinded by the glare, he is unable to see anything and longs for the familiar darkness. But eventually his eyes adjust to the light. The illusion of the tiny shadows is obliterated. He confronts the immensity, chaos, and confusion of reality. The world is no longer drawn in simple silhouettes. But he is despised when he returns to the cave. He is unable to see in the dark as he used to. Those who never left the cave ridicule him and swear never to go into the light lest they be blinded as well."

Chris Hedges, Empire of illusion

AMERICA THE GREAT

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of us all?

It's an exceedingly high perch, from which to fall

Intriguing, nay, gripping, to Plato, Hobbes and Descartes

America; the greatest of all nations falls apart

Celebrates myriad festivals and summer cookouts

Steaks, chops, ribs, bbq wings

On the grill; spit, sizzle and zing

Backyard feasts of fries, slaws, hot dogs

Society's high and mighty fir trees and oaks

Along with lowly, down-trodden, common folks

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).