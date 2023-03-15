 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 3/15/23

America Isn't Sweet Home, DeSantis!

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   1 comment
Message Dr. Lenore Daniels

In The 1619 Project , in the chapter entitled, "Fear," Leslie Alexander and Michelle Alexander discuss the objective of "know-your-place aggression." And that objective is intended to quell any hope of "Black freedom dreams." The authors write, "white vigilante violence and 'know-your-place aggression have histories rooted in fear""not merely of Black crime or Black people but of Black liberation." The authors continue, "nothing has proved more threatening to our democracy, or more devastating to Black communities, than white fear of Black freedom dreams."

*

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is familiar with enough American history to know all about Black freedom dreams. What else would account for his fascist laws targeting women and their reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, and Black freedom dreams? DeSantis exerts his power as governor to act on his fear of a democratic society. He wants white supremacy and feels powerful suppressing the freedom of all citizens in Florida rather than see Black Americans free of the "know-your-place aggression.


DeSantis envisions a Florida where empathy goes to die if his goal of suppressing Black freedom dreams is to succeed. And if the Florida governor is familiar with Toni Morrison's Beloved, then, no doubt, he would identify with the structural legacy of racism, one that cruelly insists on subjugating, at every turn, the rights and freedom of Black Americans. He would identify with the sadistic slaveholder, Schoolteacher, and Schoolteacher's rights and freedom to maintain law and order on his plantation, Sweet Home, where a Mr. Rooster, resides, free to strut about while enslaved Blacks, subject to toil on the land, extracting wealth to maintain a system of racial hierarchy.


Beloved is one of those novels DeSantis fear white children might understand and come to recognize something not so innocent about race relations in America. Worse, white children might identify with Sethe's desire for freedom. After all, fascists do fascism. In the case of DeSantis, he produces propaganda suggesting that the fears of Black people aren't real. Trans children, Asian children, Black children must adopt a way of life that has the interests of white children front and center. In Morrison's novel, on the contrary, the author presents a Black women whose fears are very real. She fears , and rightly so, since her fears aren't imaginary, the life ahead for her daughter and two sons. A grim life, one in which autonomy over their bodies will be forbidden, as they, like her, are no more that the property of Schoolteacher.


Sethe lives with the memories of her fears, even in Ohio. She remembers Halle, the father of her children, as the man she believed abandoned plans to escape with her and the children. Bad enough, until Paul D replaces that memory with another: last seen by him, Halle was sitting near the churn with "butter all over his face." It broke him , Paul D tells Sethe. It broke him because his fear of the consequences of stepping out of place was too strong. Overwhelming. A witness to Schoolteacher's abuse of his wife, Halle becomes a tragedy of white rage and hate. As Baby Suggs taught the community of escaped free Blacks in Ohio, "freeing yourself was one thing; claiming ownership of that freed self was another."


Halle couldn't escape the hate know-your-place aggression held over him. Covering his face in butter, he no longer recognized himself as human, and, therefore, imbued, contrary to George Washington's views on Black American's relation to the idea of freedom, with the spirit to be free. Beloved, after all, is a novel about love . Love in the midst of cruelty. Love for freedom, love for one's children. A love that doesn't impose on the rights and freedom of others, even if the others are different.


When DeSantis speaks of creating a "safe space" for white Americans to come to""and, he insists, they are walking, driving, flying into Florida in droves""he means he's working to create a Sweet Home environment. But, as Morrison shows in Beloved , love and cruelty are in battle there. Schoolteacher would claim to love his nephews, wanting to educate them and teach them how to be a man""plantation style, where is commonplace and women, all, know their place.


Yet, however much Schoolteacher grooms and indoctrinates his pupils in the ways of love, evidently, for the power of whiteness and his version of freedom, he and those pupils are on the side of hate. To echo Faulkner, it's not about love! In fact, Schoolteacher and his fellow slaveholders and those who believe in the inferiority of Black people are cruel. Schoolteacher is his cruelest when he empowers his nephews to practice being men with Sethe.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Dr. Lenore Daniels Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Activist, writer, American Modern Literature, Cultural Theory, PhD.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Have You Had Enough of the Madness of Capitalism? Is It Time To Consider What Marx Really Said?

America's Embrace of Willful Ignorance

With Bloomberg, Are African Americans Trying On the Iron Boot?

Me Too: Abuse of Power and Managed Inequality

Get Out!: Harassment of Black Americans Has Historical Roots in American History

The All-Too Familiar American Narrative: Justice is too Scary! Witness 40 in Ferguson, USA

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Dr. Lenore Daniels

Become a Fan
(Member since Jul 29, 2013), 3 fans, 132 articles, 177 comments, 2 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
DeSantis would like to return America to the days of the plantation. But there's no going back.

Submitted on Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023 at 8:37:08 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend