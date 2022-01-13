 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

America Is Dangerously Out of Balance and Needs Self-Reliance

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 1486
Message Thom Hartmann
Become a Fan
  (137 fans)

A Grand Scale
A Grand Scale
(Image by Ingrid Taylar from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Reprinted from hartmannreport.com

China is looking at their interdependence with us through a national security lens, and we should, too.

I'm typing this into a computer made in China, reading it on a screen made in China. The WiFi router that's connecting me to the internet was made in China, as is the cable modem my internet service provider put in my house. The external keyboard and backup drives are made in China, as are most of the lamps, bulbs and other appliances on my desk. My eyeglasses and the shirt I'm wearing were made in China (the pants are from Malaysia, the shoes from Korea), as is the coat I wear outside. The one medication I take is made in India out of ingredients from China.

Meanwhile, this is the year - 2022 - that the government of China has ordered that all "government offices and public institutions" nationwide must "remove foreign computer equipment and software."

This is, wrote Yuan Yang and Nian Liu from Beijing for theFinancial Times back in December of 2019, "part of a drive for China's government agencies and critical infrastructure operators to use 'secure and controllable' technology, as enshrined in the country's Cyber Security Law passed in 2017."

Thus, the effort to purge American cyber products from China began in 2019 and is supposed to wrap up this year. The nation is becoming digitally self-sufficient.

Given that pretty much everything you see in any American store was made in China, it's a safe bet that the country long ago became self-reliant in everything from clothes to building materials to electronics to toys and household furnishings. And, of course, military hardware and weaponry.

There are those who suggest that China is moving quickly to become self-reliant in that final arena of computers and software because they're preparing for a war with the US over Taiwan.

That scenario, well within the realm of possibility, means China could throw the US into utter and devastating chaos simply by stopping the export of everything we're now buying from China.

They wouldn't even need to attack us militarily: they could bring America to our knees with a single trade decree.

Look at how a few supply chain slowdowns have created chaos and inflation here: imagine if the Chinese cut us off like the Arab countries did with oil back in the 1970s when they were pissed off at us for supporting Israel in their war with Egypt.

We had mile-long lines for gas, inflation hit almost 20 percent, and chaos reigned in our cities as supermarket shelves emptied out in days when the trucks stopped rolling (partly from fuel shortages; partly from protests over high fuel prices).

Clearly, when a superpower who's threatening your friends and "practice bombing" your aircraft carriers controls the majority of your entire economy, you're in no position to make threats or demands.

Imagine if when Pearl Harbor was bombed and we entered World War II there were no American ladies' nylon factories to convert to parachute manufacturing; no American-owned car factories that could be converted to making tanks and bombers; no domestic garment industry that could make uniforms and tents.

China is looking at their interdependence with us through a national security lens, and we should, too.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Thom Hartmann Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Thom Hartmann is a Project Censored Award-winning New York Times best-selling author, and host of a nationally syndicated daily progressive talk program on the Air America Radio Network, live noon-3 PM ET. www.thomhartmann.com His most recent books are "The Last Hours of Ancient Sunlight," "Unequal Protection: The Rise of Corporate Dominance and the Theft of Human Rights," "We The People," "What Would Jefferson Do?," "Screwed: The Undeclared War Against the Middle (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

S&P Blames Republicans, Mainstream Media Fails to Report It

Globalization Is Killing The Globe: Return to Local Economies

The Great Tax Con Job

The Uncanny, Frightening Ways That Trump's America Mirrors Hitler's Germany

The Truth about the Trust Fund-- Destroying Social Security to Destroy the Two Party System

The Deciding Moment: The Theft of Human Right

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 